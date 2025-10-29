Greenenergybreaks - Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) Reports Final Assay Results Confirming Higher Uranium Grades At Hatchet Lake Property

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) announced final geochemical assay results from its 2025 winter drill program at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin. The results confirm and enhance previously reported radiometric data, showing a significant grade increase for drill hole TF-25-16-now returning 0.87% U3O8 over 0.45 meters from 149.75 meters, compared to an earlier estimate of 0.22% over 0.9 meters. Assays indicate 6.2 meters of total mineralization grading 0.10% U3O8 within a Graphitic Shear Zone and associated alteration features, suggesting proximity to a larger mineralizing system.

To view the full press release, visit

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FMST are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN