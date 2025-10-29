Prince El Hassan Visits Doctors Without Borders Reconstructive Surgery Hospital Commends Its Humanitarian Role

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) -- President of the Arab Thought Forum, Prince El Hassan bin Talal, visited the Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières – MSF) Reconstructive Surgery Hospital on Wednesday, where he met with doctors, hospital officials, representatives of international organisations and physicians from the Royal Medical Services.During the visit, Prince El Hassan praised MSF's humanitarian efforts in alleviating the suffering caused by wars and conflicts, underscoring the role of humanitarian work in upholding human dignity.Prince El Hassan toured several hospital wards where patients are receiving treatment and was briefed on the latest medical technologies adopted at the facility, particularly in the burns unit.The hospital's Medical Director, Dr Amira Dahmani, presented an overview of the organisation's activities and the latest developments in monitoring the physical and psychological conditions of war victims.She highlighted MSF's continued efforts to provide comprehensive care for individuals affected by war and severe injuries.Dr Dahmani noted that the hospital has received 32 children from the Gaza Strip since last July as part of the Royal Initiative for Treatment, along with 49 accompanying family members.She added that the children are still receiving medical care at the hospital.At the conclusion of the visit, Prince El Hassan noted the importance of continued coordination among institutions working to treat war victims, in order to mitigate both the physical and psychological impacts of conflict.He urged integrating local and international efforts to enhance humanitarian and medical work in Jordan and the wider region.Also present during the visit were Cyril Cabay, MSF Representative in Jordan; Roshan Ravindra Kumarsamy, Director of the MSF-affiliated Mowasat Hospital; former Minister of Health Saad Jaber; Brigadier General Hatem Samadi; and a number of doctors and specialists.