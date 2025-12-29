Indian Stock Market Update: Volatile Trade Ahead, Key Stocks To Track Today

Amid the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Indian stock market might start slightly positive on Monday. The market was down on Friday, but today, some stocks like Coal India, NBCC, Coforge, and Vikran Engineering will be in focus.

Amid geopolitical tensions, Indian indices Sensex and Nifty 50 may open flat or slightly up on Monday, Dec 29. Gift Nifty trends also suggest a positive start, trading up 20.50 points.

On Friday, Dec 26, the Indian market closed lower due to selling pressure and mixed global cues. The Sensex fell 367 points (0.43%) to 85,041.45, and the Nifty 50 dropped 100 points (0.38%).

1) Coal India

Coal India Ltd. announced B. Sairam's appointment as CEO. The board decided on Friday, and he currently serves as the company's Chairman and Managing Director.

NBCC settled a dispute with the Delhi govt, getting 21.23 acres in South Delhi for a mixed-use project. Expected to generate ₹8,500 crore, the stock may rise on Monday.

IT firm Coforge announced on Dec 26 its acquisition of US-based engineering firm Ankora. Coforge will issue 93.8M new shares at ₹1,815.91 each, a deal valued at ~₹17,032 crore.

Vikran Engineering announced on Friday it received an order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for a solar project. The company's shares may be in focus today.

Disclaimer: Stock market investing is risky. This is for informational purposes only. Consult an expert before investing.