UAE Condemns Stabbing Attack In Suriname Claiming Nine Lives

The United Arab Emirates has condemned a criminal stabbing attack on the outskirts of Paramaribo, the capital of the Republic of Suriname, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, including children.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people and aimed at undermining security and stability.

Recommended For You

The Ministry also expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims, and with the government and people of Suriname over this criminal act, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"During the night from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, December 28, a male individual killed... four adults and five children with a sharp object. A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported" to the hospital, according to a police statement, which said officers had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalised.