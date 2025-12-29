House Arrest In Panama For Social Security Fund Executive Emguelbert Geovanny Estrada Linares -
Estrada is a representative of the Public Servants Union (Fenasep) at the Social Security Fund (CSS). On the eve of Christmas Eve, the representative of the David district pictured above, Jorge Montenegro Vallarino, surrendered to the National Police. The official, a member of the PRD, was wanted by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which had issued an arrest and detention order as part of the process against him. After the hearing, he was ordered to be held in pretrial detention, but due to his health condition, he was transferred to a medical center.
