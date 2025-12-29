House Arrest In Panama For Social Security Fund Executive Emguelbert Geovanny Estrada Linares

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Emguelbert Geovanny Estrada Linares, a member of the Board of Directors of the Social Security Fund (CSS), was placed under house arrest in the province of Chiriquí. Estrada, who surrendered days ago, is being investigated for an alleged embezzlement of 4.4 million in the community board of the David Cabecera district. The executive, who is an administrative assistant 1 at UNACHI, was charged with aggravated embezzlement.

Estrada is a representative of the Public Servants Union (Fenasep) at the Social Security Fund (CSS). On the eve of Christmas Eve, the representative of the David district pictured above, Jorge Montenegro Vallarino, surrendered to the National Police. The official, a member of the PRD, was wanted by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which had issued an arrest and detention order as part of the process against him. After the hearing, he was ordered to be held in pretrial detention, but due to his health condition, he was transferred to a medical center.