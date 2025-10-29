Land Distribution Kicks Off In Khost Industrial Park

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): The process of distributing land plots to manufacturing factories has been kicked off in the industrial park of southeastern Khost province.

The industrial park is being established on 200 acres of land in the Samawat area of Ismailkhel Mandozai district, located along the Khost–Gardez highway.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Khost Governor Mullah Abdullah Mukhtar called on industrialists to focus on maintaining quality in their production.

He said:“The establishment of the industrial park itself is an important step that provides opportunities for the growth of trade and industry. We call on all industrialists and traders to make active use of the land they are allocated.”

Industrialists in the province welcomed the land distribution process, describing it as an important move for the development and strengthening of the industry sector and commerce.

Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nawab Amirzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that with the construction of the industrial park, Khost's industrial sector would be further strengthened and expanded.

He added:“The industrial park will not only create jobs for the people of Khost but also for youth across Greater Paktia. Progress is only possible when people are engaged and have employment.”

Rizwanullah, an industrialist in Khost, told Pajhwok:“Allocating land for manufacturing factories in the industrial park will positively impact our production and allow us to increase investment. We are building a food processing factory with an investment of ten million afghanis, and we plan to expand it later.”

Another industrialist, Hamdullah, said that while the opening of the industrial park was significant, essential facilities such as electricity and roads must be provided first.

He said:“Our factories are ready, but without electricity, they cannot operate effectively.”

According to officials, around 230 large and small factories are currently active in the province, and now approximately 200 more factories will be provided with land plots in the park for construction and related facilities.

