Rishabh Pant's Return To Competitive Cricket In Focus As India A Take On South Africa A

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) A dash of flamboyance and fearlessness will be added to the hectic cricketing schedule when wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marks his return to competitive cricket when he leads India A against South Africa A in the first four-day fixture at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, starting here on Thursday.

For Pant, it's more than just a comeback - it's a chance to start afresh and get himself into playing rhythm ahead of the Tests against South Africa happening next month. Pant, 28, had been sidelined since fracturing the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Since then, the longish recovery path meant Pant was absent from India's 2-0 series win over West Indies earlier this month. But with Pant spending the last three months in rehabilitation, especially sharpening both his glove work and strokeplay under the watchful eyes at the CoE, the games against South Africa A offer a timely chance for Pant to warm up and be at his swashbuckling best.

It's a big vote of confidence from the selection committee and team management that Pant walks to the India 'A' team as the skipper directly – an indication that they trust him as a member of the current Test team leadership group. Various insiders have told IANS that with the rehab and return to performance tests passed well, Pant is raring to go and is in great spirits.

Apart from Pant, eyes will also be on how vice-captain Sai Sudharsan fares after having a decent series as a number three batter against the West Indies. Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan will also look to get some runs under their belt.

On the bowling front, how Gurnoor Brar and Khaleel Ahmed fare as pacers and put their hand up to be a part of the Test side in the future will be keenly observed. The spin trio of Saransh Jain, Manav Suthar, and Harsh Dubey will offer further insight into India's next-gen red-ball tweakers and test Pant's reflexes as a keeper too.

The A team games have meant that certain Ranji Trophy sides will be deprived of their main players ahead of the next round of games. For the second game, scheduled to start on November 6 at the same venue, will see KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Dhruv Jurel join the squad.

For Pant, though, the focus is clear: runs, rhythm, and readiness. The stage is set for his long-awaited return, and all eyes will be on whether the familiar blend of flamboyance and fearlessness still flows through a cheerful yet determined Pant.

When: Thursday, October 30, 9:30 AM IST

Where: BCCI Center of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru

Where to watch: The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

India A: Rishabh Pant (capt. & wk), Ayush Mhatre, N. Jagadeesan (wk), B. Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, and Saransh Jain.

South Africa A: Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, and Codi Yusuf.

