Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Step-By-Step DIY Rakhi Making Ideas For Brothers
This Raksha Bandhan 2025, make your celebration more meaningful with a handmade rakhi crafted straight from the heart. Here are 7 easy, step-by-step DIY rakhi ideas to surprise your brother with something personal and unique.
Raksha Bandhan is not just about tying a thread-it's a symbol of love, trust, and a lifetime of sibling memories. Instead of buying store-made rakhis this year, why not make one yourself? A handmade rakhi adds a personal touch and shows your brother how much he truly means to you. Here are some creative and budget-friendly DIY rakhi ideas that you can make at home.
What You Need: Colorful buttons, thread/ribbon, glue, felt circle
How To Make:
Glue a big button on a felt base, and decorate with smaller buttons around it. Attach a ribbon or silk thread at the back. It's quirky and looks super cute.
Why It's Great: Perfect for little brothers or those who love funky, fun designs.
What You Need: Quilling paper strips, quilling tool, glue, decorative stones
How To Make:
Roll quilling strips into circular patterns or floral shapes. Stick them on a cardboard base and finish with stones or glitter. Tie a silk thread at the back.
Why It's Great: Elegant and lightweight, with a professional finish.
What You Need: A small photo of you and your brother, cardboard, glue, ribbon
How To Make:
Cut the photo into a small circle and stick it on a cardboard base. Decorate the edges with beads or sequins. Add ribbon or thread to tie.
Why It's Great: Super personal and nostalgic. Your brother will love the memory touch.
What You Need: Colorful beads, elastic thread or string, scissors
How To Make:
String beads into a pattern you like-choose your brother's favorite colors. Tie knots at both ends.
Why It's Great: Stylish, simple, and suitable for teens and grown-up brothers alike.
What You Need: Scrap fabric, needle & thread (or glue), sequins, ribbon
How To Make:
Cut fabric into flower or circular shapes. Layer them, add a sequin or bead in the center, and attach a ribbon behind.
Why It's Great: Eco-friendly and soft on the skin-ideal for sensitive brothers.
What You Need: Foam sheets or cartoon stickers, glitter, glue, ribbon
How To Make:
Cut foam into a fun shape and stick a cartoon cutout on it. Decorate and attach ribbon.
Why It's Great: Kids will love seeing their favorite characters on their wrist.
What You Need: Organic seeds (like tulsi or marigold), cotton or jute base, thread
How To Make:
Stick seeds on a soft base and tie with jute thread. Can be planted after Rakhi!
Why It's Great: A sustainable option that gives back to nature.
