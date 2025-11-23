403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China-US military officials meet in Hawaii for maritime talks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Chinese and US military officials held a “candid and constructive” meeting in Hawaii under the 2025 China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA), Chinese state media reported Saturday.
The second round of working group talks, along with the annual MMCA meeting, took place Tuesday through Thursday, according to a statement from the People’s Liberation Army Navy cited by China Daily. “The two sides engaged in candid and constructive discussions on an equal and respectful basis,” the statement said.
Officials reviewed the current maritime and air security situation between the two countries, examined typical encounters at sea and in the air, and assessed the annual implementation of the US-China memorandum of understanding on the rules of behavior for safe air and maritime operations.
The statement added: “China reiterated its firm opposition to any action carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation and overflight that endanger its sovereignty and security.”
The first 2025 MMCA working group meeting was held in Shanghai in April.
The second round of working group talks, along with the annual MMCA meeting, took place Tuesday through Thursday, according to a statement from the People’s Liberation Army Navy cited by China Daily. “The two sides engaged in candid and constructive discussions on an equal and respectful basis,” the statement said.
Officials reviewed the current maritime and air security situation between the two countries, examined typical encounters at sea and in the air, and assessed the annual implementation of the US-China memorandum of understanding on the rules of behavior for safe air and maritime operations.
The statement added: “China reiterated its firm opposition to any action carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation and overflight that endanger its sovereignty and security.”
The first 2025 MMCA working group meeting was held in Shanghai in April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment