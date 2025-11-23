403
Yango Group brings AI-guided yoga and meditation experience to Dubai Fitness Challenge
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 November, 2025 — As the city embraces the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Yango Group, a UAE-based technology company, is showcasing how technology, physical activity and mindfulness can come together to support well-being, balance, and connection. Yango Yasmina, the bilingual AI assistant, together with a professional instructor will lead a unique yoga and meditation session at the Dubai Future Foundation’s “Our Future(s)” experience.
The session will take place on Wednesday, November 26, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Kite Beach (Our Future(s) location near Feels Café). Participants will experience a 40-minute yoga flow followed by a 15-minute meditation, guided jointly by a professional instructor and Yasmina.
Through ambient soundscapes and guided meditations in English and Arabic, Yasmina will help create a focused and calming atmosphere. The AI will interact with participants conversationally, switching seamlessly between languages to co-lead the instructor and deepen the immersive experience.
"This session reflects how we at Yango Group see the future of technology — not as something separate or complex, but as human, intuitive, and woven into everyday life. AI is already here as a helpful tool that supports well-being, simplifies routines, and creates more mindful moments at home, daily," said Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovation Marketing Manager at Yasmina, Yango Group Middle East. "By partnering with the Dubai Future Foundation on this yoga experience, we’re showing how AI can enrich real-world experiences."
Attendees will also have a chance to participate in a live giveaway at the end of the session. The AI assistant will randomly select several winners, each of whom will receive a Yango AI Speaker to continue their wellness journey at home.
Yasmina can help users maintain daily wellness routines — from playing energizing workout playlists and offering healthy lifestyle tips to providing positive affirmations.
To experience AI-powered well-being firsthand, register for the yoga and meditation session by the link. Please note that the session is limited to a set number of participants — registration will close once capacity is reached.
Yasmina AI speakers, including Yasmina Lite, Mini, Midi, and Max, are available for purchase on Amazonand through leading retailers across the UAE.
“Our Future(s)” is a beachside experience that reimagines how technology, sport, and wellbeing intersect. Apart from the yoga and meditation experience with Yasmina, visitors can also shoot hoops against a robotic arm that adapts in real time. A live screen tracks each player’s health vitals, while a hydration station fuels the action and a research-driven activation will leave you questioning the future of health and wellness. This experience is part of Dubai Future Foundation’s Our Future(s) series, exploring how foresight can drive vital elements in our daily lives.
