Belarus pardons thirty-one Ukrainians under deal with Trump
(MENAFN) According to reports, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens under an agreement with US President Donald Trump. The process of transferring the individuals to Ukrainian authorities is currently underway, spokeswoman Natallia Eismant said in Minsk.
“Upon the request of the Ukrainian side, aiming to create conditions for resolving the armed conflict … guided by humanitarian principles and as a gesture of goodwill, the president granted pardon to 31 Ukrainian citizens who committed criminal offenses on our territory,” Eismant said.
She also confirmed that two Catholic priests, Andrey Yukhnevich and Heinrich Okolovich, convicted of serious crimes against the state, were pardoned on Thursday as a goodwill gesture. This decision was made at the request of Pope Leo, with the involvement of Metropolitan Joseph Stanewski.
Earlier in September, Lukashenko had pardoned 25 individuals ahead of Unity Day celebrations.
