Denny's Brings Holiday Cheer to the Booth with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® Pancakes and Special Holiday Gifts

Spartanburg, SC, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's is making it easier (and more fun) than ever for families to share a little holiday magic together. This season, everyone's on the nice list as America's Diner unwraps a magical lineup of new festive flavors, cozy merch, and new offerings inspired by the beloved holiday classic television special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," that are lighting up the season. Plus, this limited-time celebration comes with a sweet surprise for parents – Kids Eat Free * now available EVERY DAY.

Sleigh the Holidays with Rudolph ®

Denny's is spreading cheer with special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® menu items that are as adorable as they are delicious:







NEW! Rudolph Everyday Value Slam®: Two fluffy pancakes made festive with turkey bacon antlers, a dollop of vanilla cream, chocolate eyes, and Rudolph's signature red nose made sweet with a fresh strawberry. Served with two eggs made your way. Now available as part of the 5 Slams® Starting at $5 value menu.



NEW! À la Carte Rudolph ® Pancake: A single Rudolph pancake, eligible for Kids Eat Free* daily from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Exclusive Holiday Merchandise: Purchase the perfect holiday gift with the new color-changing Denny's x Rudolph ® collectible BumbleTM mug - availble now at DinerDrip. Additional new, festive offerings available at include a cozy reindeer-inspired hoodie, reindeer hoof mittens, and stylish red beanie. Plus, from December 4 - 27, Denny's Rewards Members who order a Rudolph Everyday Value Slam or à la carte Rudolph Pancake will receive a discount code for 15% off Diner Drip merch.

Kids Eat Free = Parents' Holiday Miracle

Say goodbye to weeknight dinner stress. Denny's is eliminating the most stressful question for parents ("What's for dinner?") with a can't-miss offer for value-seeking families: Kids Eat Free* is now available every day , from 4:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. with the purchase of any adult entrée.

And that's not all – Denny's is keeping the value coming with 5 Slams ® Starting at $5, now featuring the Rudolph® Everyday Value Slam® alongside classics like the 2-Egg Breakfast Slam®, Grand Slam® Burrito, BLT&E Slamwich®, and Super Slam®.

“Rudolph has always been the ultimate holiday hero – he lights the way for everyone,” said Ellie Doty, executive vice president and chief brand officer at Denny's.“At Denny's, we're all about lighting up family moments by making it easy for families to gather, laugh, and celebrate the season in our booths without breaking the bank.”

More Flavors to Feel Festive About

Denny's is also serving up craveable new seasonal items that bring comfort to every table:







NEW! Cinnamon Apple Crisp Pancake Slam ®: Two buttermilk pancakes cooked with cinnamon crumb topping are topped with warm apple crisp, salted caramel sauce, and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs, made to order, crispy hash browns, and two Applewood-smoked bacon strips or two all-pork sausage links.



NEW! Cold Brew Flavors: Grab an indulgent holiday fix with three new cold brew flavors: Salted Caramel, Peppermint Mocha, and Sweet & Creamy. NEW! Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Share with someone you love: A rich hot chocolate with a refreshing peppermint twist and a generous swirl of whipped cream.

Find more information about holiday menu items, deals, rewards, and giveaways at – because the best gifts are served warm (with syrup).

* Kid's Eat Free Offer valid with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Not valid with Value Menu items or any other discounts, coupons, or promotions including AARP. Restrictions, pricing, and participation may vary by location. Ask your server for details. No cash value.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER © & ® OR TM THE RUDOLPH CO., L.P. ALL ELEMENTS UNDER LICENSE TO CHARACTER ARTS, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 25, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,484 restaurants, 1,422 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

ABOUT RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER®

The story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his misfit friends is told through the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special of all time. Rudolph shines bright at the core of holiday traditions for millions of families around the world through stage shows, immersive theme park and resort experiences, officially licensed consumer products, and special appearances.

