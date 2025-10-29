Queen's Premier League 2.0 Set To Begin Nov 10: Trophy And Jersey Revealed By Anju Bobby George

Bengaluru, October 28, 2025: The much-awaited Queen's Premier League (QPL) Season 2, presented by KNS Infrastructure, is all set to begin. The main events will take place from November 11 to 15 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, with a special pre-event scheduled on November 10 at E-Zone, Marathahalli.

In an event, Queens Premier League (QPL) 2.0 Kreedotsava unveiled the jersey and trophy of this year's season in Bengaluru. Renowned Indian athlete and Olympian, Padma Shri Anju Bobby George revealed the jersey and trophy in the presence of Dr. K. Govindaraj, MLC, President, FIBA Asia & Karnataka Olympic Association, Mahesh Gowda, Founder of QPL, and Pramod Shetty, renowned actor and QPL Co-Founder.

This season, QPL will feature 12 different sports along with freestyle dance and fashion competitions, creating a unique blend of sports, entertainment, and social messaging on a single platform. Top female celebrities from film, television, media, and influencer communities will participate in the competitions, showcasing their talent, teamwork, and spirit.

Sandalwood Queen Ramya, serving as the face of the QPL Season 2, is representing women's empowerment, strength, and unity throughout the league.

The season officially commenced with the Player Auction event on October 25, attended by the owners of 10 franchise teams and KNS Infrastructure Managing Director K.N. Surendra, the title sponsor of QPL 2. Top star captains such as Shanvi Srivastava, Asha Bhat, Dhanya Ramkumar, Nidhi Subbaiah, Rachana Inder, Neha Saxena, Bhavana Rao, Radhika Narayan, Parvathi Nair, and Saptami Gowda will lead their respective teams. Over 150 female celebrities and TV stars participated in the trophy and jersey launch.

The event was graced by Dr. K. Govindaraj, President of Karnataka Olympic Association, FIBA and renowned Indian athlete and Olympian Padma Shri Anju Bobby George, who praised the QPL platform and highlighted the campaign“Stay away from drugs, embrace sports - health is the real victory.” Many politicians, female celebrities, industry stalwarts, and TV personalities are actively supporting this initiative, aimed at encouraging youth participation in sports and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The event is coordinated by Mahesh Kumar J (Founder), Pramod Shetty (Co-founder), along with Santosh Billav, Prem Sagar, Chetan Pareek, and their team, ensuring the smooth execution of the season.

QPL Season 2 promises to be an inspiring platform, combining sportsmanship, women's empowerment, fashion, dance, and social responsibility - empowering women to redefine their strength, talent, and team potential.

“I am happy to be part of such a unique initiative for women giving them a platform to showcase their talent in sports and games. Sports is one such avenue which can help in the holistic development of any individual. It boosts physical, mental, and intellectual health while teaching discipline for a healthier, better life. I wish the participants the very best and hope this platform will grow only bigger and better every season”, said Padma Shri Anju Bobby George during the event.

“We recently launched our logo, and it definitely is a significant moment for us today as we unveil the trophy and the jersey.“Our vision for the Queens Premier League has always been to deliver excellence and raise the bar with every season. We are committed to giving audiences the very best, and we deeply value the continued support of our well-wishers. QPL is envisioned as a strong platform for the Kannada entertainment industry-one that brings together filmmakers, artists, and creative talent under one banner. While last year we faced challenges hosting even a single game, this season we are proud to have expanded, making the league larger, more engaging, and more impactful. Beyond cricket and entertainment, QPL also strives to inspire youth to embrace sports and contribute to building a healthy, drug-free society.” said Mahesh Gowda, Founder of QPL.

'I would like to urge parents to involve their children in some kind of sports from an early age and motivate them to actively pursue physical activity. Regular participation in sports enhances health, builds discipline, and helps prevent exposure to harmful habits such as drug use,” said Dr. K. Govindaraj, MLC, President, International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia & Karnataka Olympic Association.“It is the collective responsibility of citizens to support the police and government authorities by promptly sharing any information related to drug trafficking,” he added.

About Queens Premier League (QPL)

Queens Premier League is India's first-of-its-kind platform that fuses sport, fashion, and entertainment to celebrate female talent and empowerment. It brings together celebrities, emerging talent, and industry partners to create a vibrant, impactful space for women to thrive in a digitally saturated world.