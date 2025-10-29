403
Cameroon opposition leader faces allegations of electoral disturbances
(MENAFN) Cameroon’s Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji, announced that opposition figure Issa Tchiroma Bakary will face legal proceedings over accusations of inciting “violent post-election demonstrations.” Since the country’s 12 October election, clashes between security forces and opposition supporters have left at least four protesters dead.
Tchiroma Bakary maintains that he won the election, a claim dismissed by the ruling party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). The international community, including the UN, African Union, and EU, has expressed concern over police crackdowns and called for restraint.
On Tuesday, Nji accused Tchiroma Bakary of orchestrating “illegal” protests that led to deaths and criticised him for prematurely declaring victory. He added that Tchiroma Bakary’s “accomplices responsible for an insurrectionary plan” will also face legal action.
President Paul Biya, in power since 1982 and now the world’s oldest head of state, officially won the election with 53.7% of the vote, while Tchiroma Bakary received 35.2%, according to the Constitutional Council.
Tchiroma Bakary has yet to comment on the government’s decision to prosecute him but had previously told reports that he would not accept a stolen vote and that he was unafraid of arrest. On the day results were announced, he said armed men fired on protesters near his residence in Garoua, fatally wounding at least two civilians.
The interior minister revealed plans to investigate violent incidents before and after the announcement of results, noting, “During these attacks, some of the criminals lost their lives,” without specifying the number. Several security personnel also suffered serious injuries, he added.
Although Nji stated that nationwide conditions are now under control, demonstrations persist in areas like Douala and Garoua, where protesters mounted roadblocks and set tyres ablaze on Tuesday. Analysts warn that the ongoing post-election unrest could deepen political tensions in the country.
