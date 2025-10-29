403
AU Voices "Deep Concern" Over Sudan's El Fasher Violence
(MENAFN) African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has issued a forceful condemnation of the escalating violence in El Fasher, western Sudan, following its seizure by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In a statement released late Monday, Youssouf voiced "deep concern" over the mounting reports of atrocities in the city.
"The chairperson condemns in the strongest terms the grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including alleged war crimes and ethnically targeted killings of civilians," the statement read.
He emphasized that all Sudanese factions are bound by international law to protect civilians and warned that those responsible for "such heinous acts" will face accountability.
Youssouf called for an immediate halt to hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure life-saving aid reaches those affected. He added that there can be no military solution to Sudan’s crisis and urged all parties to pursue dialogue and commit to a peaceful, inclusive political process.
El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, has endured months of intense siege by the RSF, resulting in heavy casualties and a deteriorating humanitarian situation. On Sunday, the RSF announced it had seized full control of the city.
Sudan remains engulfed in a brutal conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The ongoing war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and worsened an already severe humanitarian crisis.
