HUMAIN and EY announce global strategic partnership to redefine AI-powered business transformation
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, KSA – 28 October 2025: HUMAIN, a global artificial intelligence company backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) delivering full-stack AI capabilities, and EY, a global leader in professional services, today announced a landmark strategic partnership to integrate ’Y’s cutting-edge AI business solutions into HUMAIN ONE, HU’AIN’s revolutionary agentic AI platform powered by ALLAM - the’world’s most advanced Arabic large language model built in the Arab world.
The collaboration will explor’ how EY’s proprietary AI assets, spanning human resources, tax, accounting, governance, and corporate development, can be redesigned and deployed as intelligent HUMAIN ONE Agents. By em’edding EY’s AI innovations on top of ALLAM, the partnership aims to deliver transformative solutions to public and private sector organizations in Saudi Arabia and, longer-term, worldwide.
The initial focus will span six critical corporate functions:
. Human Resources: AI driven recruitment, background checks, and skills development (powered by EY Skills Foundry).
. Tax & Zakat: automated, compliant filings using EY’s AI Tax Factory.
. Accounting & Audit: streamlined oversight with ’Y’s Virtual Internal Auditor.
. Risk Management & Governance: AI embedded KYC and compliance management.
. Corporate Development: smarter M&A strategy, transactions, and valuations through EY Competitive Edge and Transaction Diligence AI Agents.
. Financial Due Diligence & Valuation: accelerated quarterly and annual assessments with AI-powered review of financial statements.
EY is uniquely positioned to support accelerating this shift. With a client base that spans Fortune 500s, governments, and innovators, and a service breadth from EY-Parthenon strategy to audit, tax, and consulting, EY has been among the fastest movers in re-imagining its service model with AI. Its proprietary datasets, proven business platforms, and global AI investments are now being activated through HUMAIN’ONE’s agentic AI architecture.
Unlike traditional enterprise software systems that rely on static workflows and large teams, HUMAIN ONE is designed for flexibility and scale. It transforms functions across finance, procurement, HR, and beyond into nimble, AI-first processes, enabling organizations to amplify productivity, strengthen compliance, and unlock new levels of insight and agility.
Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said:
“With HUMAIN O’E’s launch, we are revolutionizing business functions with intelligent AI. By combining our advanced AI capabilities with ’ EY’s powerful business solutions, we are empowering organizations to break free from legacy systems and adapt to the future of work. Together, we are unlocking the potential of AI to drive faster, more efficient, and more secure business transformations across the ”lobe.”
Joe Depa, Global Chief Innovation Officer at EY, said:
“EY is committed to re-shaping the future of professional services with AI. By embedding our proven AI business solutions into HUMAIN ONE, and leveraging the cultural and linguistic power of ALLAM, we can help governments and enterprises operate with new levels of trust, agility, and to use AI for good in Saudi Arabia and ”orldwide.”
Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, said:
“This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovation, paving the way for a new wave of AI powered business transformation in Saudi Arabia and beyond. ’ntegrating EY’s cutting-edge AI business solutions into HUMAIN ONE will transform how governments and businesses leverage intelligent, agentic AI."
The Global Shift Toward Agentic AI
Around the world, agentic AI is being recognized as one of the most important frontiers of investment in artificial intelligence. Businesses and governments are moving beyond static chatbots and SaaS systems toward intelligent, autonomous agents that can execute complex, multi-step processes, collaborate across systems, and adapt in real-time. From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, from regulators in Europe to fast-growing enterprises in Asia, the conversation has shifted: AI agents are no longer theoretical, they are becoming the foundation of the next era of business transformation. For investors, enterprises, and governments alike, agentic AI represents one of the most significant opportunities to unlock productivity, reduce costs, and deliver innovation at scale. Analysts project agentic AI to become a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity by 2030, underscoring why partnerships li’e HUMAIN and EY’s are at the center of global investment and innovation strategies.
Unlocking Efficiency at Scale
The solutions created through this partnership will allow governments to accelerate internal administration and service delivery, automate regulatory oversight, and enhance policy execution, while private sector organizations will see significant gains in compliance, financial accuracy, and workforce productivity. By combining EY’s business depth with HUMAIN O’E’s AI-first design, enterprises and governments can expect efficiency improvements measured in multiples - redefining how institutions operate in the age of AI.
