House Republicans question validity of Biden pardons
(MENAFN) A Republican-led House committee has raised concerns over former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness while in office and questioned the validity of some of his pardons, alleging that his aides had unrestricted access to his autopen.
In a report released Tuesday titled The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House, the House Oversight Committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, asserted that “Biden’s inner circle of loyalists [attempted] to mislead the nation” about the president’s “diminishing mental and physical capabilities,” describing the actions as a potential “cover-up.”
The committee alleged that as Biden’s condition declined, his staff “abused the autopen and a lax chain-of-command policy to effect executive actions that lack any documentation of whether they were in fact authorized.” The panel specifically criticized “clemency actions taken in the final days of the Biden presidency” for affecting convicted violent offenders.
The report concluded that “the Committee deems void all executive actions signed by the autopen without proper, corresponding, contemporaneous, written approval traceable to the president’s own consent.”
Lawmakers also called for the District of Columbia Board of Medicine to review the conduct of Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when asked whether he had been directed to misrepresent the president’s health. Additionally, the committee recommended a Department of Justice probe into other senior administration officials.
Biden’s spokesperson dismissed the findings, asserting that “there was no conspiracy, no cover-up and no wrongdoing.” Earlier, in May, President Donald Trump had accused Biden’s senior aides of committing “treason at the highest level” by allegedly executing unauthorized policies using the autopen, a device that replicates a person’s signature.
