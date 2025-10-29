Inside Ananya Panday's ₹74 Crore Empire: A Rs 10 Crore Home, Rs 1.7 Crore BMW And More Assets

Ananya Panday Birthday: Ananya Panday has swiftly risen from a debutante to a Bollywood star with an enviable lifestyle. From a Rs 10 crore Gauri Khan-designed home to luxury cars, here's a glimpse inside her Rs 74 crore empire

Ananya Panday Home: Plush Mumbai Apartment Designed by Gauri Khan

One of Ananya's biggest milestones was buying her own apartment in Mumbai, which she proudly unveiled on Dhanteras in November 2023. The home was designed by none other than Gauri Khan, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar. With a modern aesthetic, neutral tones, and a blend of sophistication and comfort, the apartment reflects Ananya's refined taste. Owning a dream home at 26 truly symbolizes her independent success.

Ananya's love for luxury extends to her car collection. Among her prized possessions is a BMW 7 Series worth approximately Rs 1.70 crore. Powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine and capable of hitting speeds up to 321 km/h, the car perfectly complements her fast-paced lifestyle. For Ananya, driving through Mumbai's streets isn't just travel-it's an experience in luxury and power.

For relaxed yet stylish drives, Ananya often chooses her Range Rover Sport. Valued between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 1.84 crore, this British-made SUV is a symbol of class and comfort. Whether she's headed to a shoot or an event, this car ensures her journeys are both smooth and glamorous.

Before moving into her own place, Ananya lived with her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, and sister Rysa in their elegant Pali Hill residence in Bandra. Valued at around Rs 10 crore, the house features striking black-and-white geometric flooring, a grand chandelier, and sleek interiors. Her bedroom, designed in a soothing white palette with wooden flooring, mirrors her youthful yet sophisticated personality. Fans often get glimpses of this stylish space through her social media posts.

Ananya's garage is a reflection of her diverse taste in automobiles. Apart from her BMW and Range Rover, she also owns a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, priced between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 88 lakh, and a Skoda Kodiaq, a premium SUV known for its elegance and comfort. With such a fleet, choosing a car for the day must be a delightful dilemma for the young star.

With a growing list of films and high-profile brand endorsements, Ananya Panday's estimated net worth stands at a staggering Rs 74 crore (around $9 million). She reportedly earns about Rs 60 lakh monthly and over Rs 7 crore annually. As the face of brands like Puma and Lakmé, her financial success continues to rise alongside her acting career.