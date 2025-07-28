403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tinives Original Launches New Covert And Flipper Series - Precision-Built American Knives Return To The Spotlight
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fortson, GA - TiNives Original, LLC has officially released two new knife lines-the Covert Series and the 3.65 Ultralite Flipper-marking a major milestone in the brand's relaunch following its return to the knife-making scene in 2021. Known for their highly engineered folding knives from the late 1990s, TiNives continues to push mechanical and aesthetic boundaries with American-made tools crafted for both performance and collectibility.
A Legacy of Innovation
TiNives was originally founded in 1997 by Scott Self, gaining recognition in the knife world for introducing the“Zero Play Knife”, a highly complex folder with over 100 components and a button-activated locking mechanism. The company paused production in the mid-2000s, but in 2021 Self partnered with longtime collaborator Larry Chew to revive the brand with a renewed focus on precision CNC machining and fine metalwork.
Today, TiNives operates out of a 15,000-square-foot facility in Fortson, Georgia, combining modern machining with handcrafted finishing. The production team includes Scott Self, Larry Chew, and Jason Potts, each contributing to the company's focus on building knives that are both functional and visually distinctive.
The Covert Series: Built for Speed and Style
The Covert Series introduces a new generation of double-action automatic knives, all featuring Larry Chew's Covert button lock-out mechanism and smooth, responsive action powered by ceramic bearings and a ceramic detent ball.
Key specifications found across Covert models include:
Blade Length: 3.65 inches
Blade Materials: Options include CPM Magnacut and Nichols Intrepid pattern Damascus
Handle Materials: Titanium, carbon fiber, Timascus, and Damascus bolsters
Rockwell Hardness: Up to 63 HRC depending on the model
Overall Length: 8.125 inches
Weight: Varies by model, typically 3.6–4.0 ounces
Titanium Frames, Liners, and Hardware
Serial Numbered for Traceability
Each Covert model is assembled and finished in-house, reflecting the brand's attention to detail and metal artistry.
The 3.65 Ultralite Flipper: Lightweight, Functional, American-Made
The 3.65 Ultralite Flipper, also designed by Larry Chew, is a manual folding knife focused on fast deployment and low-profile carry. It features:
Bead-Blasted Titanium Handles
3.65" CPM Magnacut Blade (63–64 Rc)
Lightweight Carbon Fiber Backspacer
Ceramic Bearings and Detent Ball
Anodized Titanium Hardware and Pocket Clip
Open Length: 8.125 inches
Closed Length: 4.562 inches
Weight: 3.2 ounces
Serial Numbered
The Flipper is engineered for users who prioritize compact form, premium materials, and precision operation in a fully U.S.-made tool.
Available Now
All TiNives products are proudly designed, machined, and assembled in the USA. The latest models in both the Covert and Flipper lines are available now at , with select configurations featuring materials such as Timascus, Nichols Damascus, and titanium anodizing.
Media Contact:
TiNives Original, LLC
Phone: (762) 821-1478
Address: 1825 Smith Road Fortson, GA 31808
Email: ...
Website: />
About TiNives Original
Founded in 1997 and reestablished in 2021, TiNives Original, LLC designs and produces precision-engineered folding knives in Fortson, Georgia. Known for its early innovations in button lock mechanisms and multi-component knife construction, the company now focuses on CNC-machined, American-made knives that blend mechanical innovation with detailed metal artistry.
A Legacy of Innovation
TiNives was originally founded in 1997 by Scott Self, gaining recognition in the knife world for introducing the“Zero Play Knife”, a highly complex folder with over 100 components and a button-activated locking mechanism. The company paused production in the mid-2000s, but in 2021 Self partnered with longtime collaborator Larry Chew to revive the brand with a renewed focus on precision CNC machining and fine metalwork.
Today, TiNives operates out of a 15,000-square-foot facility in Fortson, Georgia, combining modern machining with handcrafted finishing. The production team includes Scott Self, Larry Chew, and Jason Potts, each contributing to the company's focus on building knives that are both functional and visually distinctive.
The Covert Series: Built for Speed and Style
The Covert Series introduces a new generation of double-action automatic knives, all featuring Larry Chew's Covert button lock-out mechanism and smooth, responsive action powered by ceramic bearings and a ceramic detent ball.
Key specifications found across Covert models include:
Blade Length: 3.65 inches
Blade Materials: Options include CPM Magnacut and Nichols Intrepid pattern Damascus
Handle Materials: Titanium, carbon fiber, Timascus, and Damascus bolsters
Rockwell Hardness: Up to 63 HRC depending on the model
Overall Length: 8.125 inches
Weight: Varies by model, typically 3.6–4.0 ounces
Titanium Frames, Liners, and Hardware
Serial Numbered for Traceability
Each Covert model is assembled and finished in-house, reflecting the brand's attention to detail and metal artistry.
The 3.65 Ultralite Flipper: Lightweight, Functional, American-Made
The 3.65 Ultralite Flipper, also designed by Larry Chew, is a manual folding knife focused on fast deployment and low-profile carry. It features:
Bead-Blasted Titanium Handles
3.65" CPM Magnacut Blade (63–64 Rc)
Lightweight Carbon Fiber Backspacer
Ceramic Bearings and Detent Ball
Anodized Titanium Hardware and Pocket Clip
Open Length: 8.125 inches
Closed Length: 4.562 inches
Weight: 3.2 ounces
Serial Numbered
The Flipper is engineered for users who prioritize compact form, premium materials, and precision operation in a fully U.S.-made tool.
Available Now
All TiNives products are proudly designed, machined, and assembled in the USA. The latest models in both the Covert and Flipper lines are available now at , with select configurations featuring materials such as Timascus, Nichols Damascus, and titanium anodizing.
Media Contact:
TiNives Original, LLC
Phone: (762) 821-1478
Address: 1825 Smith Road Fortson, GA 31808
Email: ...
Website: />
About TiNives Original
Founded in 1997 and reestablished in 2021, TiNives Original, LLC designs and produces precision-engineered folding knives in Fortson, Georgia. Known for its early innovations in button lock mechanisms and multi-component knife construction, the company now focuses on CNC-machined, American-made knives that blend mechanical innovation with detailed metal artistry.
Company :-TiNives Original, LLC
User :- TiNives Original, LLC
Email :-...
Phone :-7628211478Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment