Amirah Sells Out 80% Of Bonds Avenue, Bolstering Dubai's Nine-Month Dh525 Bn Sales Record

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Following the success of its debut launch, Amirah Developments is gearing up for its second project in one of Dubai's upcoming real estate destinations.

Amirah Developments, an emerging property developer in Dubai, has announced that nearly 80 percent of the units at Bonds Avenue Residences – its inaugural project – has been sold out within few months of launch. Located on Dubai Islands, one of Dubai's highly-anticipated real estate hotspots, Bonds Avenue Residences is a luxury development that makes quality living affordable and accessible.

Boasting sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and a comprehensive array of amenities that support modern lifestyle, Bonds Avenue Residences is redefining the taste of homeowners with its curated collection of homes which range from one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to triplexes and grand four-bedroom penthouses. Each residence is meticulously designed with organic, flowing forms that break free from conventional design norms, offering residents an extraordinary living experience that prioritises exclusivity and sophistication.

Coupled with Dubai Islands' favourable location in the emirate and high return-on-investment (ROI) potential, Bonds Avenue is benefitting from the substantial demand for waterfront communities in the market. By ensuring affordability, the development is now nearly sold out with a handful of units left since its launch in May 2025.

The milestone announcement follows Dubai's nine-month sales value record of Dh525.87 billion which surpassed the annual value achieved last year. As per data from Dubai Land Department (DLD), in the first 290 days of 2025, as many as 168,540 sales transactions were registered since January, compared with 180,860 for the whole of 2024. The market's performance reaffirms robust investor confidence and demand, encouraging new developers, both local and international, to grow their project portfolios.

Strategically located on Dubai Islands, Bonds Avenue offers unparalleled accessibility as well as the best waterfront living, being just minutes away from key landmarks such as the Gold Souq Metro Station, ten minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. The development is well-connected via major highways and public transport options, ensuring residents have easy access to top attractions, schools, hospitals, shopping centres, and entertainment hubs.

Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said,“We successfully sold about 80 percent of the homes at Bonds Avenue Residences in five months following the project's launch. We are proud of this milestone, and this reflects Amirah Developments' commitment to building homes designed according to the needs of investors and buyers. Our vision dictates crafting unique living experiences with spacious homes and modern amenities at competitive prices, thereby catering to a broader spectrum of homebuyers.”

In line with its ethos of making luxury living affordable and profitable, Amirah Developments is gearing up for its second launch in one of Dubai's upcoming lifestyle destinations that promises greater yields and enhanced accessibility.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our second project soon in one of the upcoming real estate destinations in Dubai. The project reflects our long-term plan of being part of Dubai's futuristic developments that cement the emirate's reigning position as a global property powerhouse,” Mr. Jafrani added.

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate development company founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE market. Built on the pillars of quality, innovation, and excellence, Amirah is committed to reshaping urban living through sustainable, luxurious, and thoughtfully curated communities.

About Amirah Developments:

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences - it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah's ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai's real estate evolution.

With the launch of its debut project, Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands, Amirah introduces a new benchmark in waterfront living - blending lifestyle innovation with a striking architectural vision. This marks the beginning of Amirah Development's journey to become a lasting force in the UAE's premium property sector.

About Bonds Avenue:

Bonds Avenue is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a cornerless, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children's areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai's most promising locales.