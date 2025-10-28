Ghitha Holding's 9-Month Revenue Rises 9.2% To Dh4.0 Billion

Ghitha Holding, a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of IHC, has announced revenue of Dh4.0 billion for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, marking a 9.2 per cent year-on-year increase, alongside operating profit of Dh267.7 million, up 41.1 per cent.

The performance was supported by recent acquisitions, consistent performance across core segments, and ongoing margin-focused initiatives.

Gross profit rose 23.2 per cent YoY to Dh880.1 million. The Group also continues the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, a strategic move that will enhance agility and integration.

In Q3, Ghitha strengthened its fruit and vegetable segment through the realignment of agricultural operations via NRTC Food Holding LLC, enhancing upstream integration and supply-chain resilience.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said:“Our nine-month results reaffirm the strength of Ghitha's strategy, combining disciplined portfolio integration, margin-led growth, and operational excellence. Performance during the period was driven by strategic acquisitions, optimized product mix, and pricing discipline, all of which continue to enhance profitability and resilience across our operations. The realignment of our farming and fresh-produce operations through NRTC strengthens linkages across our value chain and positions the business for future growth. With a more integrated platform and digital transformation well underway, Ghitha is well-positioned to close the year on a strong note and deliver sustained value to shareholders.''

The integration of Al Jazira Poultry and consolidation of Arabian Farms also contributed to performance, expanding production capacity and diversifying revenue streams across the Group's protein and dairy segment. These developments reflect Ghitha's broader M&A strategy to build integrated, future-ready platforms that deliver long-term value to the nation. This includes its role in the formation of Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE's newly established national food champion, which unites five leading brands to advance food resilience and innovation in the segment.

In October 2025, Ghitha was included in a strategic merger plan announced by parent company IHC to combine 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding into a single next generation investment powerhouse, with combined assets valued at approximately Dh120 billion. The transaction, expected to complete by mid-November 2025, will create one of Abu Dhabi's largest investment platforms, uniting diversified capabilities across the energy and consumer sectors. The merger is expected to enhance national sustainability and solidify Ghitha's leadership in food and resource security.