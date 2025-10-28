403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 28/10: Cautiously Optimistic (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish View
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 120,000. Add a stop-loss at 110,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 110,000. Add a stop-loss at 120,000.
Additionally, many institutional companies have started embracing the crypto industry, including JPMorgan, which said that it would start accepting Bitcoin as a collateral for loans. This is notable since Jamie Dimon, its CEO, was once one of the coin's top critics.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has bounced back after bottoming at 103,360 earlier this month. It has now jumped to over 115,000 and is within a few points below the all-time high of 126,400.Bitcoin has moved above the Major S/R pivot point of the Murrey Math Lines and the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the neutral point at 50 and is pointing upwards, while the two lines of the MACD indicator have formed a bullish crossover pattern.Therefore, Bitcoin price will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 120,000. A drop below the key support level at 110,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
