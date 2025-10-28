EB5 Capital Announces First I-526E Petition Approval For The Bazaar DC By José Andrés (JF33)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the first I-526E petition approval for an investor in its Bazaar DC by José Andrés (JF33) project. The petition was filed in October 2023 and was approved after approximately 24 months of processing by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, DC, The Bazaar DC by José Andrés is a 240-seat, 9,481-square-foot fine-dining restaurant situated within the historic Waldorf Astoria hotel. The Waldorf Astoria occupies the Old Post Office Pavilion, one of the capital's most iconic and architecturally significant landmarks. Developed by José Andrés Group, the restaurant brings the acclaimed chef's innovative culinary vision to the heart of the city, blending creativity, culture, and elevated cuisine to deliver an immersive dining experience that complements the grandeur of the historic setting.

“This approval underscores EB5 Capital's commitment to integrity and excellence in every stage of the EB-5 process,” said Mariana Gomez, Esq., Senior Vice President of Compliance at EB5 Capital.“We're equally proud of the skilled attorneys and partners who support our investors through the EB-5 process. Their expertise and adaptability remain essential in navigating USCIS's evolving adjudication standards.”

To date, EB5 Capital has raised investor funds across over 45 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. The Bazaar DC by José Andrés adds to the firm's growing portfolio of hospitality developments that generate meaningful economic impact and job creation nationwide.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country's oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across over 45 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital's distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. Please visit for more information.

Contact:

Bianca Martinez

Senior Associate, Marketing & Communications

...