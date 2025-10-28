Agri Minister Launches Seed Management 2.0 & NSC's New Seed Processing Units Across India

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the National Seeds Corporation's (NSC) state-of-the-art vegetable and flower seed processing and packaging unit at the Pusa Complex in New Delhi.

He also virtually inaugurated five additional NSC seed processing plants located in Bareilly, Dharwad, Hassan, Suratgarh, and Raichur.

During the event, the Minister launched the 'Seed Management 2.0' system along with an online seed booking platform aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for farmers.

The newly established facilities are equipped with advanced technologies aimed at enhancing seed quality and ensuring the availability of high-standard seeds to farmers across the country.

The Pusa plant has a processing capacity of one tonne per hour, while each of the five regional plants can process up to four tonnes per hour.

The new digital system will allow farmers to book seeds directly, facilitating easier access to quality planting material.

Chouhan stated that the new facilities will ensure easy access to high-quality seeds, significantly improving agricultural productivity.

“These new plants will meet farmers' requirements, which is extremely important. During the recently conducted Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, the maximum number of complaints received were related to spurious and substandard seeds. Hence, ensuring the supply of quality seeds is essential, and the NSC has a vital role to play in this. The government is taking strict measures in this regard,” the Union Minister said.

“Private players have their own role, but public corporations have their distinct importance. The functioning of State Seed Development Corporations also needs to be improved. Considering all these aspects, NSC should work with a clear roadmap,” Chouhan said.

He urged NSC to expand its outreach to small and marginal farmers and to promote innovations in regional languages for wider accessibility.



