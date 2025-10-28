Free Virtual Conference For Educators On Election Day To Explore AI And The Future Of Learning

MENAFN - 3BL) WASHINGTON, October 28, 2025 /3BL/ - Educators can learn directly from leading edtech experts on Tuesday, November 4, at Elevating Innovation: Thinking in an AI World presented by Digital Promise and Verizon. This virtual conference is free to all educators as part of Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative focused on closing the digital divide.

The fourth annual event will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and technology can reimagine the future of education and amplify powerful learning by sparking learner curiosity, agency, purpose and connection. Attendees will gain fresh strategies, research-based practices and inspiration to transform their classrooms and schools.

An opening panel featuring educators and education leaders and moderated by Tiffany Taylor, president of ASU+GSV Summit, will examine what it means to think in an AI world. Other featured speakers include bestselling author Dan Fitzpatrick, a.k.a. The AI Educator, and Gerry Brooks, a former principal and current education humorist.

Interactive sessions will focus on topics such as: using AI as a partner in powerful learning; supporting students in choosing human and AI help; learning with immersive technology; the benefits of esports; and more.

Elevating Innovation: Thinking in an AI World is suggested for K-12 district and campus leaders, instructional coaches, and classroom educators who want to explore new ways to engage students in powerful learning experiences with or without AI.

“AI can be a catalyst for powerful learning when used to empower-not replace-the human side of teaching,” said Dr. D'Andre Weaver, Digital Promise Vice President and Chief Powerful Learning Officer.“We're incredibly grateful for our partnership with Verizon to ensure educators can utilize AI and other emerging technology in classrooms; Elevating Innovation will highlight how educators can harness AI to deepen engagement, personalize learning, and inspire curiosity in every classroom.”

The virtual event will take place on November 4 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. ET on Verizon Innovative Learning HQ; a free account is required. Free registration can be found on Swapcard.

