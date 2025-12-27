Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies, Chilly Nights Persist Cold Wave In North Karnataka

Bengaluru experiences clear skies and chilly nights today, with dense morning fog in some areas. North Karnataka continues to face cold wave conditions. Maximum and minimum temperatures are around 27°C and 16°C, while air quality remains moderate.

Bengaluru experienced a clear sky this morning with temperatures around 19°C. Humidity levels stood at 57%, accompanied by gentle winds blowing at 15.8 km/h. Air quality across the city remains moderate, with the AQI ranging between 60 and 200. Residents can expect sunny conditions throughout the day.

In the plains of Karnataka, Vijayapura and Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperatures of 10.0°C, with cold wave conditions prevailing in Bidar of North Interior Karnataka.

Minimum temperatures ranged from 8.1°C to 12.5°C over Vijayapura, Bidar, and Dharwad in North Interior Karnataka, and Chintamani, Hassan, and Davangere in South Interior Karnataka.

Other areas, including Belagavi Airport, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Haveri, Raichur, Koppal, Bengaluru KIAL, Bengaluru HAL, Bengaluru City, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Mandya, and Shivamogga, recorded minimums between 13.0°C and 16.1°C.

Coastal Karnataka regions such as Honnavar, Karwar, Mangaluru, and Shakthinagar saw slightly higher minimums ranging from 18.8°C to 20.9°C.

Temperature deviations from normal were significant in some regions. Minimum temperatures were markedly below normal in Hassan of South Interior Karnataka, appreciably below normal in Bidar and Vijayapura of North Interior Karnataka, and below normal in Honnavar, Gadag, Raichur, Davangere, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Mandya.

Over the past 24 hours, Belagavi Airport observed a marked rise, while Karwar and Raichur saw an appreciable increase. Conversely, Chintamani recorded an appreciable fall, with no large changes observed in other areas.

For the next 24 hours, dry and mainly clear weather is expected across Coastal, South Interior, and North Interior Karnataka.

Early morning fog or mist is likely in some areas, while maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 27°C and 16°C, respectively.

Residents are advised to take precautions during early morning hours, especially in northern and southern interior regions where cold conditions persist.