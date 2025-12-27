USX Stablecoin Recovers After Short Depeg Caused By DEX Selling Pressure

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Stablecoin USX Experiences Brief Price Disruption on Solana Network

USX, a dollar-pegged stablecoin native to the Solana blockchain, encountered a temporary deviation from its peg on decentralized exchanges early Friday. Heavy selling pressure and limited liquidity on platforms like Orca and Raydium caused USX to dip significantly before Solstice Finance stepped in with liquidity injections to stabilize the token.

According to a recent alert on X, PeckShieldAlert reported USX briefly trading as low as $0.10 in secondary markets amid the event. The sharp decline was linked to isolated trades executed amidst extraordinarily thin liquidity conditions, highlighting potential vulnerabilities of stablecoins during market stress.

Source: PeckShieldAlert

Data from GeckoTerminal revealed a more moderate decline, with the USX/USD trading pair plunging to approximately $0.80 within a 15-minute window on Orca's pool. However, as liquidity improved, USX rebounded and stabilized near its intended peg of $1, highlighting the resilience of the market amidst the brief turmoil.

Source: GeckoTerminal

Solstice Finance reported initiating liquidity injections around 04:30 UTC, which contributed to the price recovery. The issuer reassured market participants that USX's reserves are overcollateralized and that primary redemptions remain unaffected. The company has also engaged a third-party to verify its collateral levels and expressed commitment to supporting secondary markets to prevent similar episodes in the future.

Additionally, Solstice clarified that it continues to facilitate 1:1 redemptions for institutional partners with permissioned access, and it is actively working with partner entities to deepen secondary market liquidity. The implementation of these measures aims to mitigate the risk of abrupt peg deviations and bolster confidence in USX as a stable currency within the Solana ecosystem.

USX currently maintains a market capitalization of approximately $284 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap, reflecting its established presence and utility on the Solana blockchain. Despite the recent liquidity event, the stablecoin's fundamentals remain sound, with resilience demonstrated through swift recovery efforts.

The Growing Concerns Over Stablecoin Stability

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about stablecoin stability amidst rapid industry expansion. Since the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act in July, which provides a regulatory framework for dollar-pegged tokens, the stablecoin market has expanded sharply, with total market capitalization reaching around $308.5 billion, according to DefiLlama. This growth has attracted major financial institutions, payment providers, and crypto-native firms eager to participate in the evolving landscape.

However, regulators and industry experts warn that this rapid expansion increases systemic risks. The European Central Bank's Dutch central bank governor, Olaf Sleijpen, recently highlighted potential macroeconomic shocks from stablecoin volatility, suggesting that authorities might need to treat stablecoins as sources of systemic risk rather than mere regulatory concerns. Sleijpen emphasized that any instability could prompt rapid sales of reserve assets, heightening market stress and affecting broader economic conditions.

In a comprehensive IMF report, global financial regulators examined the complexities and risks associated with stablecoins, citing fragmented regulations across jurisdictions and challenges in cross-chain interoperability as critical concerns. The report highlights the importance of coherent international standards to safeguard financial stability amid increasing stablecoin adoption. As the market continues to evolve, the resilience of stablecoins under stress will be tested, emphasizing the need for robust oversight and risk management frameworks.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.