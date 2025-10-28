1.7Km Gold System Emerging At Decoeur

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "The Company") is pleased to further assay results have been received for the Decoeur Prospect drilling at the Bousquet Project in Quebec, Canada. Highlights

Olympio delineates new target area following assay results for final drill holes east of the Decoeur Prospect within the Bousquet Project, which included: 7.1m @ 1.43 g/t Au from 47.1m (BO-25-51) Holes BO-25-50 and BO-25-51 extend the strike of the Decoeur Prospect by over 400m to >1km, with open ground to the west and east Over 1.7km of strike length from Joannes Prospect to the eastern extension of Decoeur defined Significant down dip potential at Decoeur indicated by previously announced intersection of 14.5m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 355.5m (BO-25-40) First hole at CB-1 target following up historical intercept of 2.9m @ 5.7 g/t Au from 63.26m (CB-1) highlights an emerging third east-west trending structure High impact drilling planning underway for the advanced Paquin Prospect The Bousquet Project is located on the Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines. Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle's La Ronde and Iamgold's Westwood). Olympio's Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented: "We are excited to see drilling at the Decoeur Prospect continue to increase the scale of this mineralized system. Drill hole BO-25-51 extends gold mineralization to the east while the Joannes Prospect indicates an extension to the west. The mineralized system has expanded over 1.7km and has demonstrated down dip potential with drill hole BO-25-40 (reported 26th August 2025). These drilling results continue to support our interpretation that the North Bousquet Fault, the Paquin/Amadee Trend and the emerging CB-1 trend demonstrate the potential for the Bousquet Gold Project to contain multiple large-scale gold deposits." Drill hole BO-25-51 returned 7.1m @ 1.43 g/t Au from 47.1m, demonstrating a significant increase in the width of mineralization from previous intersections at Decoeur (holes BO-25-39 and BO-25-50, see Table 1). The result links Decoeur to the Joannes Prospect (3m @ 13.10 g/t Au - see Figure 1) and confirms the North Bousquet Fault is fertile for gold mineralization over a 1.7km strike. Partial results have also returned for the CB-1 target, with hole BO-25-54 intersecting a broad zone of gold-bearing veins towards the bottom half of the hole. Structural data shows the vein sets are striking approximately east-west and indicate a third feeder structure emerging north of Paquin. Assays are pending for two more drill holes at CB-1. Final results were also received for the VLF target. The drilling intersected stacked lenses of gold-bearing veins that dip under the Paquin system, with peak results of 1.10m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 188.50m in BO-25-45 (Table 1). These results are important in modelling the orientation of the gold mineralization at the Paquin prospect and will aid in vectoring in on gold mineralization at emerging target areas like CB-1. The Bousquet Gold Project continues to demonstrate potential for a multi-deposit gold system with the identification of a third east-west trending feeder structure at CB-1 in hole BO-25-54 (2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.5m, see Table 1,Figure 1), as a third order splay fault off the major regional scale feeder structure in the Cadillac Break. Assay results are outstanding for a further five holes from the total 7,083 metres completed. Link to Picture 1 Table 1: Significant gold intersections from recent drilling at the Bousquet Gold Project

(≥ 0.5g/t Au cut-off, 1m min. width, 2m max. internal dilution (downhole))

Hole ID Prospect From (m) Width (m) g/t Au Significant Intercept BO-25-45 VLF 21.75 1.00 1.07 1.00m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 21.75m BO-25-45 VLF 131.00 1.00 0.70 1.00m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 131.00m BO-25-45 VLF 188.50 1.10 3.43 1.10m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 188.50m BO-25-48 VLF 94.20 1.05 1.40 1.05m @ 1.40 g/t Au from 94.20m BO-25-48 VLF 103.50 1.50 0.91 1.50m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 103.50m BO-25-48 VLF 171.50 3.00 0.60 3.00m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 171.50m BO-25-49 VLF 198.80 1.32 0.55 1.32m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 198.80m BO-25-50 Decoeur Ext. 37.00 2.00 1.15 2.00m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 37.00m BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 47.10 7.10 1.43 7.10m @ 1.43 g/t Au from 47.10m BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 59.60 2.40 1.06 2.40m @ 1.06 g/t Au from 59.60m BO-25-51 Decoeur Ext. 68.00 1.00 0.50 1.00m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 68.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 224.00 1.35 1.54 1.35m @ 1.54 g/t Au from 224.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 245.70 1.30 0.82 1.30m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 245.70m BO-25-54 CB-1 261.80 1.50 1.18 1.50m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 261.80m BO-25-54 CB-1 279.30 1.00 1.73 1.00m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 279.30m BO-25-54 CB-1 289.50 2.70 1.49 2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.50m BO-25-54 CB-1 334.00 1.00 0.602 1.00m @ 0.60 g/t Au from 334.00m BO-25-54 CB-1 341.00 1.50 0.606 1.50m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 341.00m

Decoeur Prospect

Holes BO-25-50 and BO-25-51 were designed to test the eastern strike extension potential of the North Bousquet Fault, as interpreted from field mapping, in conjunction with Very Low Frequency (VLF) EM data. These significant results associate with the margins of the highly sheared Piché Group talc-schist units, and were previously intercepted by BO-25-40 (14.50 m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 355.50mi) which sits 900m to the west of BO-25-51 (Figure 1) (Table 3). The Piché Group talc-schist units have also been intersected at the Joannes Prospect with 3m @ 13.10 g/t Au in 13-E-H (Figure 1). This extends the North Bousquet Fault trend to 1.7km and open to the east within the tenement.

Hole BO-25-40 was designed to test north-trending structures at Decoeur, interpreted from field mapping at Amadee and Decoeur by the Olympio geology team. Historical drilling was drilled exclusively north-south to test for east-trending structures (Figure 1), thus potentially missing these important north-trending mineralized structures. Hole BO-25-40 was drilled with an azimuth of 220o and intercepted 14.50m @ 1.96 g/t Au 355.50mi (Table 3), the best gold intercept recorded at Decoeur to date. The mineralized zone in hole BO-25-40 is associated with another significantly chlorite-carbonate altered talc-schist unit. The mineralized zone is interpreted to occur in the hanging-wall of the North Bousquet Fault. The mineralization style and the host lithology (talc schist) are very similar to gold mineralization associated with Piché Group lithologies on the Cadillac Break 1.4km to the north (Figure 1). The distinctive Piché Group volcano-sedimentary package is intimately associated with gold mineralization at numerous resources along the Cadillac Break.

CB-1 Prospect

Partial results have returned for the CB-1 target, with BO-25-54 revealing visible gold at 225.1m during core processing and significant assay results of 2.70m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 289.5m (Table 1). These results indicate additional mineralized veins beyond the original CB-1 drill hole which returned 2.9m @ 5.7 g/t Au from 63.26m (Figure 1). Structural data from BO-25-54 have indicated that veining is striking parallel to magnetic lineaments, indicating a potential third feeder structure that runs sub-parallel to the North Bousquet Fault (Decoeur Prospect) and the Paquin/Amadee Trend (Figure 1). Additional assays are pending from BO-25-55 and BO-25-56 which will help to confirm potential strike continuity of the mineralization over 200m. The North Bousquet Fault has revealed elevated gold over 1.7km and the Paquin/Amadee trend shows continuity over 1.3km. The evidence of a third structure that remains untested to the west highlights the multi-deposit potential of the Bousquet Gold Project, with east-west trending third order feeder structures and north-south trending, dextral strike slip structures causing deposit scale dilation zones.

Additional Results

Results for the VLF target to the south of Paquin were also received. Significant intercepts are seen in Table 1. Preliminary interpretation indicates the target was too far to the south for the up-dip position of Paquin and was outside the larger east-west trending VLF lineament that hosts Paquin and Amadee (Figure 1). The lower-level gold results in intersected veining does provide vector indicators to Paquin, which will provide valuable input to understanding distal mineralization vectors for future targeting.

The Paquin and CB-1 Prospects still have five holes pending assays. In-depth analyses of each prospect will be conducted as results are received.

QA/QC Current Exploration

All core is logged, then sampling intervals are selected by the logging geologist, with a maximum sample interval of 2m.

Core samples were collected by sawing each sample interval in half lengthwise with a bench rock saw. One half of the interval was returned to the core box, and the other half was placed in a plastic bag with a tag. The tag number was marked in indelible ink on the outside of the bag, and the bag was sealed with a plastic tie-wrap.

Sample are sent to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay. The half core samples were crushed to 90% passing 2mm and then riffle split to a 250g sub-sample that was pulverised to pulp 90% passing 105μm.

The Next Steps

A review of the Paquin Prospect has identified that the up-dip position of the mineralization is dominated by drilling from the mid-1940s. While this drilling shows significant gold results, the historical core was drilled as AQ and the lack of documentation on assay methodology means these samples could not be used in any future mineral resource estimation. A 2,300m diamond drill program is proposed to provide 40 x 40m spacing through the shallow section of the Paquin Prospect. These drill holes will provide additional structural data, modern sample preparation and analytical methods, including sample screening for coarse gold, to provide a reliable base for a maiden mineral resource estimate reported in accordance with the JORC Code.

Structural analysis of the diamond core from the 2025 drill program at Paquin has indicated dip and plunge orientations of the gold lodes. This has provided an opportunity to target the down dip and strike extension positions with a higher degree of accuracy. A 4,200m diamond drill program is proposed to test the down dip and strike extension potential of the Paquin Prospect.

Link to Picture 2

Drilling results at the Decoeur Prospect has revealed a 1.7km trend of mineralization. A detailed review of the structural data from drilling and mapping at Decoeur will be conducted to better understand the structural controls on mineralization and identify the highest priority target areas along the 1.7km mineralized strike.

Interpretation of geophysical data, in conjunction with field mapping and review of regional prospects, has resulted in several key AOIs (Areas of Interest) north of the Cadillac Break that require further investigation. The Company will continue to develop these early-stage regional targets to progress them towards preliminary drill testing.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company primarily working in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects. The Bousquet project is optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which can acquire up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares and $2M in exploration work. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest). The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 Ha) is a VMS project under development, ready to be drilled. The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km2) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been noted throughout this project. The main prospects, which are Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi, offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.











Other Information

