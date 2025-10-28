UAE: Buy Or Sell? Gold Rates Dip By Dh20 In 24 Hours

As gold prices fluctuate wildly, many UAE residents are wondering if this is a good time to buy or sell. Some experts strongly believe that it is the best time to enter the market, however, others say that the decision depended on what the investor wants in their portfolio.

Ahmed Abdeltawab, co-founder of fractional gold investment app Ogold, says that he believes this is the best time to buy.“The number one rule of gold is that a correction is the best time to enter the market,” he told Khaleej Times.“This correction was expected because the prices have been rising exponentially over the last few weeks. Gold prices are expected to range between $3,900 and $4,300 per ounce over the next two or three months.”

Recommended For You

Over the last week, gold prices have fallen by more than Dh50 per gram, which some local jewellers say has caused more buyers to visit shops to buy jewellery.“The sharp price rise in 2025 has garnered a lot more interest in gold from a younger age group of customers,” said Amina Mohammed Ali, director of MFar Jewellers.“The high price of gold has shifted demand towards more lightweight jewelry and diamond jewellery.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On October 20, 24K gold hit record highs of Dh521.75 per gram. Since then, prices have fallen, which some analysts have called one of the most significant movements in the last 12 years.

Systematic investments

According to Sajith Kumar, CEO and managing director of IBMC Financial Professional Group, investors can make the best of this drop if they engage in a systematic investment plan for gold.“We always advise people to consistently buy gold, without getting caught in the traps of highs and lows,” he said.“If they buy consistently - be it weekly, monthly or quarterly - they can make profits on the average buying price.”

His comments were echoed by Ahmed, who said that buyers must split their purchases into installments to make the best of average prices in a long-term investment plan.

According to Amina, many of her customers are interested in a gold purchase plan, which helps buyers invest a certain amount every month to be able to purchase a larger amount of gold at the end of a year.“It is an easy way for them to make a big gold purchase by contributing a manageable amount every month,” she said.“A lot of our customers are interested in it.”

Buying

According to Sajith, gold prices will continue to be volatile over the next few months, depending on global politics.“There are possibilities for the prices to go up or down, depending on the US interest rates and debt ceiling,” said Sajith.“The markets are highly volatile, and geopolitical issues will have an impact on it."

He added that he always advised his clients to invest in gold via an exchange-traded fund (ETF).“They are reliable, take away the storage issues of physical gold and can be bought on any stock exchange,” he said.

In terms of buying jewellery, Amina said that more people have been buying jewellery in the last two days.“The drop in gold price is a welcome change from the consumer perspective but there are some people who are adopting more of a wait-and-watch approach,” she said.