Red Sea Global Secures SAR 6.5 Billion Funding For AMAALA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Funding provided by three Saudi banks adheres to RSG's Green Loan Framework

Riyadh,October 2025: Red Sea Global RSG, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations AMAALA and The Red Sea, has secured a SAR 6.5 billion $1.73 billion credit facility made available for the development of AMAALA.

Funding is being led by Riyad Bank as the sole underwriter along with The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) and Bank AlBilad as mandated lead arrangers. The loan agreement offers a mix of conventional and Islamic financing and adheres to RSG's Green Loan Framework, which was first established when it secured private funding from a consortium of four banks for The Red Sea destination in 2021.

“Four years ago, we made history by securing the first-ever Riyal denominated green finance credit facility. Since then, we have built and opened nine hotels at The Red Sea destination as well as supporting infrastructure. Last month we announced the upcoming opening of Shura Island, which will feature 11 hotels, residences, high-end food and beverage and retail experiences. We have demonstrated that we are a developer who delivers and we're proud that our financing partners recognize this and have faith to once again back our destinations, this time supporting AMAALA, which opens in the coming weeks,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at RSG.

This is the third time RSG and Riyad Bank have partnered together. It follows the first green loan facility in 2021, as well as a separate SAR 2bn debt financing for a joint venture with Kingdom Holding Company for the development of the Four Seasons Resort on Shura Island, which is set to open later this year.

Nadir Al-Koraya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Riyad Bank, said:“Red Sea Global continues to demonstrate exceptional capability in delivering on bold and transformative developments that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals. We are proud to once again support them, this time in realizing AMAALA, an ambitious, sustainability-driven destination that will redefine wellness and luxury tourism.”

Gregory Djerejian, Group Head of Investments and Chief Legal Officer at RSG, said:“We are grateful to our partners for their continued trust and support. Their backing not only reflects confidence in our vision, but also reinforces our shared commitment to responsible, future-focused development. Together, we are helping to deliver destinations that set new standards for sustainability, wellness, and economic impact.”

The Green Financing accreditation is governed by a Green Financing Framework aligned with the Green Bond Principles and Green Loan Principles set out by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and the Loan Market Association's (LMA) respectively.

Advising on the deal was the international law firm Akin, with its Riyadh office acting as borrower's counsel on the transaction, while Linklaters' Riyadh office acted as lenders' counsel. Both firms played an integral role in ensuring the smooth execution of the transaction, providing commercially focused and pragmatic legal advice that supported RSG in securing this landmark green financing.

AMAALA, situated at Triple Bay, is set to open this year, with more than 1,400 hotel rooms across eight different resorts. It is positioned as an ultra-luxury wellness destination with regeneration at its core. Two of AMAALA's hallmark features include Corallium Marine Life Institute, an educational and scientific research center, and the AMAALA Yacht Club, destined to become an international hub for luxury yachting.

About Red Sea Global:

Red Sea Global RSG – is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.