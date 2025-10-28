403
Mövenpick Celebrates 10 Years of Kilo of Kindness
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts proudly launches the 10th edition of its global charity initiative, Kilo of Kindness, marking a decade of generosity that has transformed communities across the world. From 13 October to 14 November 2025, more than 70 Mövenpick hotels and resorts in almost 30 countries will unite to support local charity partners, inviting guests, Heartists®, and neighbours to donate food, clothing, educational supplies, and other essential items.
Launched in 2015 with the simple idea that a single kilo can make a difference, Kilo of Kindness has become a worldwide movement. Over the past 10 years, the initiative has collected more than 100,000 kilos of donations, supported hundreds of NGOs, and reached communities around the globe. This milestone represents thousands of moments of human kindness, proving that generosity knows no boundaries.
At the core of Kilo of Kindness are Mövenpick’s guests and Heartists®, who, year after year, contribute with warmth and dedication. This spirit of care has created lasting human connections - from children receiving sets of schoolbooks to families finding comfort through clothing and meals provided in partnership with local charity organisations.
“Ten years of Kilo of Kindness is a celebration of what can be achieved when generosity becomes a shared purpose,” said Benoît Racle, Global Brand President, Premium, Accor. “At Mövenpick, we believe that kindness is more than a gesture – it is a part of who we are every day. This milestone reflects not only the kilos donated but the communities uplifted, the lives touched, and the spirit of togetherness that defines our brand.”
To mark a decade of kindness, Mövenpick is proud to showcase ten stories from hotels worldwide - powerful examples of how Kilo of Kindness has touched lives. From supporting children’s education and vulnerable families to providing vital food, clothing, and shelter, each story reflects generosity in action. Together, they showcase how Mövenpick hotels, guests, and Heartists® have created lasting impact, uniting communities worldwide through kindness. Discover the stories here.
The 2025 edition coincides with World Kindness Week, reinforcing Mövenpick’s purpose-driven mission to create authentic connections and positive impact. As the initiative enters its second decade, Mövenpick reaffirms its commitment to generosity - not only in milestone moments but in everyday gestures of care and hospitality. The next chapter will be about deepening the spirit of generosity that defines Mövenpick by engaging more people and creating experiences that uplift lives both inside and beyond its hotels. For Mövenpick, hospitality has never been limited to a warm welcome; it is about cultivating connection, sharing joy, and leaving a positive mark on the world. Through Kilo of Kindness, the brand will continue to celebrate acts of generosity that shape both the small details of daily life and the defining moments that matter most.
Movenpick Hotel Apartment Downtown Dubai’s Generosity in Action
Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai, has partnered with Dar al Ber, an organisation dedicated to provide humanitarian aid, education and development projects. Dar al Ber will focus on helping under privileged communities for education, family support, healthcare and ensuring that donations collected through the Kilo of Kindness initiative directly benefit those who need it most in the local community.
“At Mövenpick Hotel Apartments downtown Dubai, we believe hospitality is about more than a warm welcome – it is about uplifting the communities we are part of,”said Eric Seso, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai. “By partnering with Dar al Ber we are proud to extend the impact of Kilo of Kindness. Together, we are not only providing essential support, but also nurturing a spirit of generosity and care that reflects Mövenpick’s values.”
Join the Movement of Generosity
Guests, travellers, and locals are invited to participate in this year’s campaign by bringing donations - ranging from non-perishable food and clothing to books, toys, and sports equipment - to their nearest participating Mövenpick hotel lobby between 13 October and 14 November 2025. Every item donated will go directly to a local charity partner, ensuring that the impact is felt in each community.
How to get involved
1. Visit movenpick.accor.com/en/kilo-of-kindness.html to discover your nearest participating Mövenpick Hotel
2. Gather items for donation, such as non-perishable food and pantry goods, clothing and shoes, school supplies, toys, linen, books, toiletries, cleaning supplies, baby formula, small electrical equipment.
3. Bring your donations to your nearest participating Mövenpick hotel, from 13thOctober until 14th November 2025.
4. Drop your donations in the designated area of the Mövenpick lobby – one of our friendly Heartists® will be delighted to point you in the right direction.
