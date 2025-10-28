Longer Daily Walks Could Cut Heart Disease Risk By Two-Thirds, Study Finds

A new international study reveals that how you walk may matter more than how much you walk. Researchers from the University of Sydney and Universidad Europea found that walking in longer, continuous bouts of 10–15 minutes can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke by up to two-thirds, compared to taking many short walks throughout the day. The study is published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

The Power of Longer, Steady Walks

For years, health experts have recommended 10,000 steps a day. But this study challenges that idea, suggesting that quality and consistency of movement are more important than total steps. People who walked less than 8,000 steps daily still saw major heart health improvements if they did their walking in one or two uninterrupted sessions instead of scattered strolls lasting under five minutes.

“You don't need to chase step counts,” said Dr. Matthew Ahmadi, co-lead author and Deputy Director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub.“Even one or two steady 10–15 minute walks can bring significant cardiovascular benefits.”

What the Research Found

The study analyzed 33,560 adults aged 40 to 79 who had no history of heart disease or cancer. Participants wore wrist trackers for a week to monitor both their total steps and how their steps were distributed. Over the next eight years, researchers followed their health outcomes.

Results showed that people who walked in continuous sessions had a 4% risk of heart attack or stroke, compared to 13% among those who only walked in short bursts. Among the least active participants (under 5,000 steps daily), the risk of death dropped from 5% to below 1% with longer walks.

A Small Change with Big Impact

According to Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, senior author,“It's not just about how many steps you take but how you take them.” Simple adjustments-like replacing quick strolls with 10–15 minute steady walks-can dramatically strengthen heart health and reduce the risk of premature death.