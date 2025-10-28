403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Junts Ends Support for Spain’s Minority Coalition
(MENAFN) The Catalan political group Junts has decided to end its external backing of Spain’s minority coalition administration, which has governed since November 2023, according to a news agency reporting on Monday.
Party leader Carles Puigdemont declared that Junts would now take on an oppositional role, accusing the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of neglecting to fulfill previously agreed-upon political commitments.
"The Spanish government will not be able to resort to the investiture majority. It will have neither the budget nor the capacity to govern," Puigdemont stated during a press briefing.
A party-wide consultation is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) and conclude on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).
The outcome of this vote will define Junts’ definitive position regarding its relationship with the national government.
Puigdemont stressed that his party, which occupies seven seats in the national legislature, will not support any administration that "does not help Catalonia."
Junts’ main frustrations revolve around several unresolved matters — including the formal acknowledgment of the Catalan language within the European Union, the pending amnesty for Puigdemont himself, and the transfer of immigration powers to Catalonia, a proposal that Congress ultimately rejected.
This withdrawal of support raises serious concerns about the endurance of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority government, as his leadership has depended on the cooperation of external parties such as Junts to enact laws and maintain parliamentary strength.
Party leader Carles Puigdemont declared that Junts would now take on an oppositional role, accusing the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of neglecting to fulfill previously agreed-upon political commitments.
"The Spanish government will not be able to resort to the investiture majority. It will have neither the budget nor the capacity to govern," Puigdemont stated during a press briefing.
A party-wide consultation is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) and conclude on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).
The outcome of this vote will define Junts’ definitive position regarding its relationship with the national government.
Puigdemont stressed that his party, which occupies seven seats in the national legislature, will not support any administration that "does not help Catalonia."
Junts’ main frustrations revolve around several unresolved matters — including the formal acknowledgment of the Catalan language within the European Union, the pending amnesty for Puigdemont himself, and the transfer of immigration powers to Catalonia, a proposal that Congress ultimately rejected.
This withdrawal of support raises serious concerns about the endurance of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority government, as his leadership has depended on the cooperation of external parties such as Junts to enact laws and maintain parliamentary strength.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment