Lithuanian President Proposes Long-Term Closure Of Border With Belarus And Restrictions On Transit To Kaliningrad

“The President views the recent incidents and disruptions at airports as a hybrid attack on Lithuania, to which the country must respond through both symmetrical and asymmetrical measures. In the coming days, the government must propose response options. Among the measures to be considered are the long-term closure of the border with Belarus and restrictions on transit to Kaliningrad,” Lithuania's BNS news agency quoted the Office of the President of Lithuania as saying on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the President will convene an interagency meeting to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė announced that she will convene a meeting of the National Security Commission on Monday to discuss an action plan and further steps.

According to Ruginienė, all responsible agencies are working and continuously monitoring the situation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center (NCMC) stated that the Vilnius Airport had once again been temporarily closed due to meteorological balloons.

Photo: European Union