THE PENINSULA PARIS DEBUTS AN EXCLUSIVE NEW SPA SUITE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MAISON LUTÉTIA c

THE PENINSULA PARIS DEBUTS AN EXCLUSIVE NEW SPA SUITE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MAISON LUTÉTIA
(MENAFN- PRCO) Beginning 1 October 2025, the advanced skincare treatments of Maison Lutétia, one of Paris’s most renowned medical aesthetic clinics, will be offered in a dedicated space at The Peninsula Paris. The new Maison Lutétia Suite, which will occupy pride of place at the hotel’s Spa & Wellness Centre, will let guests experience the best of both brands: world-class, state-of-the-art aesthetic therapies paired with peerlessly luxurious hospitality.
Designed as a sanctum where science meets sensoriality, the spacious, modern new suite will showcase a menu of exceptional skincare treatments that have earned Maison Lutétia worldwide acclaim over the past ten years. These offerings, which employ the clinic’s proprietary technology and products, align seamlessly with the wider array of carefully personalized, expertly administered rituals provided at The Peninsula Spa & Wellness Centre.
A Shared Commitment to Excellence
In creating the new co-branded suite, The Peninsula Paris and Maison Lutétia aim to provide more than a new med-spa destination. Rather, the brands seek to open a new chapter in Parisian luxury, where guests can rediscover a sense of confidence – and feel more fully themselves – in unparalleled and customized comfort.
Founded by Nathanaël Aknine in 2015, Maison Lutétia immediately set a new benchmark for aesthetic medicine in the City of Light. Housed in a splendid Haussmannian townhouse in Paris’s 17th arrondissement, near Parc Monceau, the clinic became known across Europe for its highly effective non-invasive facial rejuvenation and body contouring programmes. Its founding mission, which it maintains to this day, is to combine innovative technologies, medical expertise, and a refined, discreet approach to care.
Encompassing 1,800 square metres, The Peninsula Spa & Wellness Centre is the largest spa in Paris – and a serene sanctuary of relaxation, revitalization, and renewal. Its soft lighting and expansive, elegantly appointed treatment rooms create a warm, tranquil atmosphere, where guests can indulge in wellness rituals that incorporate both modern advances and centuries-old traditions. The facilities include six individual treatment rooms, two private suites, a 20-metre indoor pool, two vitality pools, a sauna, a hammam, a relaxation room, and two fully equipped fitness areas, offering guests truly holistic opportunities to enhance their well-being.
The Expert Cellulaire® Treatment by Maison Lutétia
A featured treatment that will be available to guests in the new Maison Lutétia Suite is The Expert Cellulaire Treatment : an exclusive facial protocol designed to stimulate cellular metabolism and target visible signs of ageing, including dullness, fatigue, laxity, and uneven texture. During the 90-minute treatment, advanced technologies are combined with expert techniques to deeply revitalise the skin, without causing irritation.
Recipients emerge feeling both indulged and rejuvenated, with a radiant glow.
The treatment comprises the following steps:
• Progressive Aquapeel: A triple-acid peel (lactic, salicylic, and hyaluronic acids) first cleanses, refines the skin’s texture, and provides intense hydration.
• Electroporation of Active Ingredients: A hyaluronic acid mask is next applied for deep infusion of nourishing and regenerating compounds.
• Targeted Electrostimulation is then used to enhance facial contours and improve skin tone.
• Cryotherapy & Thermotherapy: Alternating cold and gentle warmth helps lock in active ingredients, stimulate microcirculation, and reveal an immediate glow.
• LED Light Therapy: A final illumination with a medical-grade light enhances the treatment’s benefits while soothing the skin.
