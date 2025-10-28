MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan Names TCTS 2025 Global Telecom Managed Services Company of the Year

Frost & Sullivan honors TCTS for its AI-first automation, customer-centric excellence, and orchestration-led innovation in telecom managed services.





Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS) continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the telecom transformation landscape through its unwavering commitment to customer experience and delivery quality. By investing in advanced telecom labs and a robust, tiered training ecosystem, TCTS empowers its workforce with next-generation expertise in 5G, SD-WAN, AI/ML, and network virtualization. This forward-thinking approach has helped the company consistently achieve top scores in customer satisfaction and deliver exceptional operational results. Guided by a culture of collaboration, strong project governance, and agile responsiveness, TCTS has built enduring trust with clients across some of the most complex transformation programs worldwide.

In a testament to industry excellence, TCTS has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Telecom Managed Services Company of the Year. This prestigious award, Frost & Sullivan's top honor in the category, recognizes TCTS's visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unwavering customer focus. Frost & Sullivan highlights TCTS's pivotal role in enabling digital transformation for telecom operators.“Communication service providers view TCTS as an invaluable partner in navigating the complexities of digital transformation. TCTS helps these providers launch new services more quickly, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge in a dynamic market. By prioritizing customer-centric solutions, TCTS ensures that its telecom clients achieve operational excellence while preparing for future technological shifts, such as autonomous networks, network slicing, intent-based networking, and zero-touch operations ,” observed Rahul Agarwal, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan.

AI-Driven Automation: Transforming Telecom Operations

AI-driven automation lies at the core of TCTS's strategy, exemplified by its proprietary Neo AutomataTM Suite. This platform provides a unified, single-pane view for managing complex multi-vendor networks. By embedding AI/ML into every layer of network operations, TCTS enables intelligent zero-touch processes that automatically resolve incidents and optimize performance. Neo Automata's cognitive algorithms leverage predictive analytics to anticipate issues, eliminating Level 1 tickets and significantly reducing mean time to repair (MTTR). These capabilities drastically reduce downtime and improve service agility. Frost & Sullivan analysts observed that“TCTS is making significant strides with its proprietary platform, the Neo AutomataTM Suite. It integrates seamlessly across a multi-technology and multi-vendor ecosystem and includes cognitive solutions that help create intelligent networks” underscoring how TCTS's AI/ML-driven automation is creating agile, self-optimizing telecom networks.

Customer-Centric Excellence: Building Trust Through Expertise

TCTS's success is deeply rooted in its customer-first philosophy. Drawing on nearly two decades of telecom expertise, the company invests heavily in its people, from state-of-the-art labs (for SD-WAN, 5G, and security technologies) to tiered training programs to cultivate a future-ready talent pool. Employees receive continuous upskilling in emerging domains like 5G, AI/ML, and DevOps, ensuring they deliver proactive, reliable support and tailor solutions to evolving client needs. This focus on workforce development and domain expertise translates into exceptional service quality. As a result, TCTS consistently earns high customer experience (CX) ratings. Clients describe TCTS as a flexible, responsive partner with deep telecom domain knowledge, which fosters strong, long-term partnerships built on trust and consistent delivery. Such customer-centric excellence has cemented TCTS's reputation as a trusted managed services partner across the industry.

Strategic Innovation for Scalable Growth

TCTS also demonstrates strategic innovation geared toward scalable growth. Its cloud-native Multi-Domain Service Orchestrator (MDSO) streamlines end-to-end service rollout across domains. By automating complex configurations, MDSO cuts service provisioning time from days to minutes, enabling telecom operators to launch new services faster and manage intricate deployments with ease. For example, setting up a new enterprise branch involving WAN, LAN, security, and cloud resources can be accomplished through a single interface, reducing dozens of manual touchpoints to one. This orchestration-led approach accelerates time-to-market and enhances operational efficiency for TCTS's customers. Beyond its platforms, TCTS's leadership continuously invests in innovation through intellectual property and partnerships. The company actively secures trademarks and patents for its technologies, and it collaborates with leading SD-WAN, security, Wi-Fi, and cloud providers to enrich its solutions ecosystem. By proactively tracking emerging trends and aligning with key industry partners, TCTS ensures it can deliver future-ready, scalable solutions that drive digital transformation across the telecom value chain.

TCTS's AI-first automation, customer-centric practices, and orchestration-led innovation form a winning formula in telecom managed services. Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Company of the Year award reflects this strategic vision, validating TCTS's leadership in enabling smarter and more agile networks. By unifying intelligent automation with deep customer commitment and scalable innovation, TCTS not only delivers immediate operational benefits to telecom operators but also positions them for future growth. This global recognition underscores TCTS's role as a transformative partner and industry leader, a position the company is poised to maintain as it continues to innovate and elevate network performance.

About the Author

Rahul Agarwal

Rahul Agarwal is a Director with Frost & Sullivan & heads ICT practice advisory for the company in the region, specializing in network transformation, managed services, and AI-driven operations. He advises telecom operators and enterprises on growth strategy, automation, and service orchestration across 5G, cloud, and edge. Rahul has authored best-practice recognitions, led multi-market research, and consults on go-to-market and partnerships. He speaks frequently on autonomous networks and intent-based operations.

LinkedIn: linkedin/in/rahultibrewalla

Email: [email protected]

About Rahul Agarwal

View all posts by Rahul Agarwal