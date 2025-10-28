Qatar Participates In Arab Conference On Role Of Civil Society And Youth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Culture, is participating in the conference“Civil Society and Arab Youth: Partners in Overcoming Challenges”, which opened at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo yesterday under the motto“Together We Overcome Challenges”. The ministry is represented by Mariam Salmeen from the Heritage and Identity Department.

The three-day conference aims to highlight youth's role in overcoming economic, social, and cultural challenges engulfing the Arab region, reinforce the joint Arab dialogue on issues facing young people and civil society, explore collaboration among Arab nations in support of development and epochal realignments, in addition to empowering youth, enhancing their engagement in the decision-making process, and consolidating the notion of values and unity of Arab ranks.

The events alongside this conference feature the Arab Youth Festival for Culture, Arts, and Heritage Revival, under the theme“My Heritage - The Essence of My Arab Identity”, with the participation of a host of those specialising in traditional and handcrafted arts and crafts of Egyptians and Arabs.

The Arab Youth Council for Integrated Development is organising this conference, sponsored by the Arab League and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Arab League.

Participating in the event are representatives of ministries and relevant authorities from Arab countries, alongside universities, associations, institutions, youth and research centres, as well as a number of experts, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and public figures.