Japanese Sake Takes Center Stage In Singapore's Culinary Scene Discover New Harmonies With Japanese Sake Unveils A Refined Gastronomic Journey Featuring 38 Pairings Across The City's Most Celebrated Tables
|
Restaurant Name
|
Address
|
8picure
|
428 River Valley Road, #01‐04, Singapore 248327
|
Appetite
|
72A Amoy Street, Singapore 069891
|
Café Nesuto
|
2 Orchard Turn, #04‐27 to 32, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801
|
CASA CICHETI
|
78 Guan Chuan Street, #01‐41, Singapore 160078
|
Fiasco by Juice
|
66 Kampong Bugis, Level M, Singapore 338987
|
Imperial Treasure Bar + Grill
|
1 Kim Seng Promenade, #02‐111, Great World, Singapore 237994
|
Joo Chiat Oyster House
|
328 Joo Chiat Road, #01‐05, Singapore 427585
|
Koki Alternative Bread Bar
|
60A Duxton, #02‐01, Singapore 089524
|
Lerouy
|
7 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238957
|
NOURI
|
72 Amoy Street, Singapore 069891
|
Pastaro
|
36H Dunearn Road, #02‐45, Chancery Court, Singapore 309433
|
Pulsii French Bistro & Bar
|
55 Tras Street, Singapore 078994
|
Sage by Yasunori Doi
|
150 Orchard Road, #01‐36, Orchard Plaza, Singapore 238841
|
Tapasu Oyster Gastronomiya
|
29 Stanley Street, #01‐01, Singapore 068738
|
The Boiler Seafood Bar & Restaurant
|
8 Raffles Avenue, #01‐13A, Singapore 039802
|
The Shelling Co
|
25 Opal Crescent, Singapore 328419
|
The Spot
|
5 Straits View, #01‐26/27, Marina One East Tower, Singapore 018935
|
WAKANUI Grill Dining
|
5 Straits View, #04‐02, Marina One West Tower, Singapore 018935
|
WHITEGRASS
|
30 Victoria Street, #01‐26/27, Chijmes, Singapore 187996
