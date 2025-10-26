403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 26/10: Reversal Higher? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) After being mired in a rather solid bearish trend for a while and starting last Monday rather comfortably below $57.000, WTI Crude Oil suddenly found upwards momentum develop on Wednesday. After experiencing what can be described as a typical couple of trading days early last week, WTI Crude Oil started to gain price velocity early on Wednesday as talk of stronger Russian sanctions being imposed by the U.S started to cause a rethinking about the value of the commodity.By the end of Wednesday's trading the 60.000 USD level was in clear sight and by Thursday WTI Crude Oil was above 62.000. Friday's high saw a mark around the 62.460 ratio.
- The commodity has gone into this weekend around 61.075 and will certainly open tomorrow's trading with plenty of eyes watching.
- Potential talking points this week for the price of WTI may include the Federal Reserve interest rate cut that will occur this Wednesday, but it might also include the fact that inflation for the time being still remains rather tame. And one of the key reasons inflation is rather tranquil is because the price of WTI Crude Oil is calm. Traders looking for higher price action should use realistic targets. Sustained value above 62.000 might develop, but for unless there is a new dose of impetus from some type of fear seeping into the marketplace, the current price realm may stay a focal point.
