2025“Ten Years Of Consensus,Five Years Of Actions” Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit Successfully Held

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) The 2025“Ten Years of Consensus,Five Years of Actions” Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit took place at the Phoenix Center in Beijing from October 23 to 24. Jointly hosted by the Phoenix Media Group and several other organizations, this summit aligns with two key milestones: the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the fifth anniversary of China's“Dual Carbon” goals. Its purpose was to help build consensus ahead of COP30. The summit brought together global experts and representatives to discuss solutions through various formats, advancing a global just transition and the achievement of carbon reduction targets.







The summit was hosted by Phoenix Satellite TV, the Rocky Mountain Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Beijing Representative Office. Co-hosts included the Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology (SEE) Foundation and IFENG FINANCE, with Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. participating as a collaborative partner, with the CFA Institute providing industry support. Academic support was contributed by the China International Contractors Association and China Chengxin Green Finance Technology (Beijing) Ltd. Zhenggu served as the official carbon-neutral organic food provider for the summit, while Pnuts supplied AI translation support for the event.







The two-day summit commenced with its opening forum on the morning of October 24. Xu Wei, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix TV, stated in his opening remarks:“Addressing climate change and striving for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality represent the prevailing global consensus. Despite setbacks and reversals, we must not lose confidence, interrupt dialogue, or stop taking action.” He highlighted Phoenix TV's role as an international media group in actively covering and disseminating global climate efforts, co-hosting Zero-Carbon Mission Climate Summits with partners, participating in initiatives like Earth Hour, spreading climate action awareness to youth through the new media program CarbonsPeak, and organizing annual media dialogues on sustainable development goal media dialogues during the United Nations General Assembly.







Li Ting, Chief Representative and Managing Director of RMI China, noted about China's achievements in the new energy sector in her address, attributing them to both domestic efforts and international cooperation. She emphasized that China's practices have facilitated the parity of wind and solar power with fossil fuels globally, serving as a model for the world and demonstrating that well-coordinated goals, policies, and market mechanisms can simultaneously drive emissions reduction and economic growth.







Dean Cooper, WWF Global Energy Lead, remarked that in the context of today's global energy transition, China continues to lead through large-scale development of renewable energy and firm commitments to deep decarbonization, inspiring other countries to enhance their ambition for action ahead of COP30.







In a keynote session titled“Global Cooperative Governance: Driving a Just Transition,” six authoritative representatives from diverse fields provided interpretations from multiple dimensions including strategy, policy, practice, and international collaboration. Du Xiangwan, Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Deputy Director of the National Energy Advisory Expert Committee, pointed out that achieving the“dual carbon” goals is a complex systems engineering task that requires a prudent approach, emphasizing the principle of“establishing the new before abolishing the old.” Yan Shidong, Director General of the Center for Environmental Communications and Education of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, acknowledged rising public awareness of clean energy but noted ongoing challenges in the zero-carbon transition. Xu Huaqing, Chief Scientist, National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation(NCSC), elaborated on the ambition and strategic thinking behind China's carbon peaking and neutrality goals Qiuchen, Chairman of China International Contractors Association(CHINCA), highlighted Chinese engineering firms' active promotion of green projects to advance sustainable development. Marcos Galvão,Ambassador of Brazil to China, emphasized the importance of upholding multilateralism and strengthening climate cooperation within the United Nations framework. Jorge Toledo Albiñana, EU Ambassador to China, reflected on the 50 years of China-EU diplomatic relations, reaffirming the positive significance of bilateral cooperation in the fields of climate and environment for global governance.

In the opening roundtable dialogue titled“Co-Governance and Co-Action: Multi-Stakeholder Momentum for Climate Action,” representatives including Wang Yao, Director General International Institute of Green Finance, CUFE; David von Eiff, PhD, Director, Global Industry Standards, CFA Institute; Reshmi Ranjith, WWF Global Energy Partnership Lead; Zhu Zihan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tongwei Co., Ltd.; and Zhu Lei, CMO of Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.,engaged in in-depth discussions on core topics, providing practical cooperation pathways to foster collaborative climate action across sectors.

On the afternoon of the 24, a subforum titled the“Racing to Zero Carbon: Heavy Trucks Can Do It” focused on the real-world demonstration project launched by the Rocky Mountain Institute in September. Preliminary analysis results and a documentary short film were released based on a seven-day real-world tracking study involving eight fleets and approximately 20 heavy trucks, with all participating fleets and partners attending the release ceremony.

As a subforum of the 2025 Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit, the CFA Association hosted the China Investment Forum on the afternoon of the 23. The forum gathered representatives from the financial and real economy sectors under the context of global energy transition and China's“dual carbon” goals, focusing on core topics such as new paradigms for sustainable investment, industrial green upgrades, and ESG talent development, aiming to promote deeper integration of financial practices with sustainable development goals.

Since 2021, Phoenix Satellite TV has initiated the annual Carbon Neutrality Action – Climate Change Award, introducing the Green Development Annual Tribute in 2023. On the evening of the September 23, the 2025 edition of the tribute ceremony was held, continuing its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles to recognize Chinese enterprises' practices and achievements in energy transition.

This year's awards focused on categories such as ESG Annual Action Breakthrough Pioneer, ESG Annual Clean Energy and Tech Innovation Pioneer, ESG Annual Communications Impact Pioneer, and Annual International Sustainable Development Pioneer, spotlighting corporate ESG practices and setting industry benchmarks. The event also released three authoritative rankings: the Top 100 ESG Ratings of Hong Kong-listed Companies, the Top Ten Key Clean Technologies for“Ten-Year Commitment to Neutrality”, and the Pioneering Projects in International Infrastructure ESG Management. These listings systematically showcased leading practices across capital markets, clean technology, and global infrastructure.

The Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit has become China's most influential“pre-COP” meeting. The summit has attracted distinguished participants including former China Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua, former Vice Minister of Finance Zhu Guangyao, Academician Du Xiangwan, Chief Scientist Xu Huaqing, UN agency representatives, and ambassadors from previous COP host countries. To date, the summit has brought together more than 200 guest speakers and nearly 70 enterprises, establishing a high-level dialogue platform dedicated to advancing global zero-carbon governance.