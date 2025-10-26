Cloud-Based Field History Database Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Cloud-Based Field History Database Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for the cloud-based field history database has increased at a brisk pace. It is expected that its value will rise from $2.22 billion in 2024 and reach $2.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The phenomenal growth recorded during the historic period can be attributed to the heightened demand for scalability and flexibility, increased attention on reducing operational expenses, a growing trend of digital transformation in field services, the burgeoning adoption of mobile workforce management, as well as the escalating need for improved data security.

The market size of the cloud-based field history database is predicted to undergo swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $5.45 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The predicted surge during the forecast period can be accredited to an upswing in the demand for instantaneous field data access, the amplification of operational efficiency requirements, enhanced need for predictive maintenance, an increment in edge computing adoption, and expounded remote troubleshooting abilities. The forecast period is set to witness trends such as progression in multi-cloud deployment strategies, refined machine learning for detecting anomalies, creative strides in digital twin modeling, the amalgamation of low-code workflow automation, and developments in edge computing capabilities.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cloud-Based Field History Database Market?

The surge in data production is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cloud-based field history database market in the future. The concept of data generation involves creating data via tangible collection or artificial generation for purposes such as analysis, testing, or designing. With the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in industries, homes, and urban areas, there's a corresponding rise in data production. This is a consequence of the enormous streams of real-time information produced constantly by sensors, machines, and interconnected systems. A cloud-based field history database facilitates data generation by perpetually capturing and structuring real-time field data from various sources for analysis and decision-making. As an example, the Hyo Jeong International Foundation for Environmental Peace, a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported that nearly 150 zettabytes of data were created, captured, and consumed in June 2025. Furthermore, they reported that the global mobile data traffic had reached roughly 125 exabytes per month in 2024, and both figures are expected to dramatically increase to approximately 500 zettabytes and over 350 exabytes per month, respectively, by 2030. Consequently, the upsurge in data production is propelling the expansion of the cloud-based field history database market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cloud-Based Field History Database Market?

Major players in the Cloud-Based Field History Database Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Microsoft Corporation

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. Salesforce Inc.

. SAP SE

. Workday Inc.

. Open Text Corporation

. Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

. Infor LLC

. Sage Group plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Cloud-Based Field History Database Market?

Significant players in the cloud-based field history database market are concentrating their efforts on introducing technologically advanced solutions like AI-empowered critical field service platforms. These innovative solutions are designed to boost operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and overall service delivery. This AI-powered platform is a cloud-based system that harnesses artificial intelligence to streamline, anticipate, and automate servicing and maintenance operations for crucial equipment - ensuring efficiency, dependability, and minimized downtime. For example, in April 2025, Salesforce Inc., a company based in the US specializing in cloud computing, launched Agentforce for Field Service. This is an AI-centric platform developed to automate core field service responsibilities like appointment scheduling, reporting, paperwork, and on-site problem-solving. By utilizing self-governing AI agents that link with a company's existing data systems, Agentforce refines operations, lightens the administrative burden on technicians and dispatchers, and smartly fills scheduling gaps. This enables workers to focus on repairs, customer assistance, and diagnostics. The platform provides features such as natural language scheduling, context-aware decision-making, and active gap management, significantly expediting service delivery, improving customer contentment, and propelling business expansion.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cloud-Based Field History Database Market Growth

The cloud-based field history database market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Environmental Monitoring, Utilities, Mining, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Database Management Systems, Data Integration Tools, Data Analytics Platforms, Data Security Solutions, Data Backup And Recovery Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cloud-Based Field History Database Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the biggest share in the global market of cloud-based field history databases. The expected fastest growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The regions detailed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

