Illegal Escape Routes For Draft Dodgers Blocked In Zakarpattia

“Five people involved in organizing the illegal transfer of citizens to EU countries have been notified of suspicion. The total amount of illicit profit the suspects attempted to obtain is $35,000,” the statement reads.

In Khust, a 23-year-old woman was detained for promising a“client” an illegal crossing into Romania for $7,000. She organized the meeting, provided hotel accommodation, instructions, and supplies for the journey. She was arrested during the transfer of funds. The court ordered her detention, with bail as an alternative.

In Mukachevo, law enforcement uncovered a 26-year-old local man who, together with accomplices, attempted to smuggle a man from Lviv to Romania for $10,000. The smuggler was detained at the railway station during the transfer of funds and was ordered to remain in custody with the option of bail.

In Berehove district, a 56-year-old lawyer from Vynohradiv and his accomplice were exposed for attempting to smuggle a man across the Tysa river by swimming for $5,000. The suspects provided the client with a life jacket and metal tongs to overcome a barrier fence. Both were detained near the state border.

Additionally, a 34-year-old resident of Bilky village in Khust district was uncovered. He involved acquaintances from border areas familiar with the terrain. They accommodated men in hotels and assisted in smuggling conscripts across the border. The cost of the“service” ranged from $10,000 to $12,500.

Overall, this week prosecutors submitted eight indictments to the court against organizers and smugglers of conscripts. Participants in these schemes planned to gain over $250,000 in illicit profits.

Earlier, in Zakarpattia, law enforcement uncovered a smuggler and three men from Kyiv, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions who attempted to illegally leave for Hungary for $29,000.