403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PAY Concludes Entrepreneurship Program In Cooperation With Boeing, Meta
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Public Authority for Youth, in cooperation with the world's largest aerospace company Boeing and US technology giant Meta, concluded Sunday an entrepreneurship program by selecting five startup projects to support them.
During the program, organized the Kuwait Digital Startup Campus (KDSC), a competition was held at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, where 20 young men and women competed to present their ideas and projects in an attempt to win the prize, which consisted of a trip to London, United Kingdom, to meet entrepreneurs, develop their projects, and convince them to invest in their projects.
Dr. Musaed Al-Kuraibani, Acting Deputy Director General for Projects at the Public Authority for Youth, said in a press statement that organizing this competition reflects the Authority's keenness to empower Kuwaiti youth and encourage them to innovate and engage in entrepreneurship in cooperation with its partners in both the public and private sectors.
He stated that the Authority places great importance on providing a supportive and motivating environment that enables young people to transform their ideas into promising projects capable of competing.
Al-Kuraibani stated that the event featured 20 startup projects presented by young Kuwaiti men and women who participated in the program, which was launched last June and aims to enable them to develop their skills and turn their ideas into projects capable of growth in an environment that encourages creativity and innovation.
He emphasized that the wide participation reflects the growing spirit of entrepreneurship among Kuwaiti youth.
He added that the participating projects spanned sectors such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, fashion, and modern technologies, reflecting the diversity of interests of the new generation and their creation of solutions that serve the national economy and keep pace with global transformations in innovation. (end)
sad
During the program, organized the Kuwait Digital Startup Campus (KDSC), a competition was held at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, where 20 young men and women competed to present their ideas and projects in an attempt to win the prize, which consisted of a trip to London, United Kingdom, to meet entrepreneurs, develop their projects, and convince them to invest in their projects.
Dr. Musaed Al-Kuraibani, Acting Deputy Director General for Projects at the Public Authority for Youth, said in a press statement that organizing this competition reflects the Authority's keenness to empower Kuwaiti youth and encourage them to innovate and engage in entrepreneurship in cooperation with its partners in both the public and private sectors.
He stated that the Authority places great importance on providing a supportive and motivating environment that enables young people to transform their ideas into promising projects capable of competing.
Al-Kuraibani stated that the event featured 20 startup projects presented by young Kuwaiti men and women who participated in the program, which was launched last June and aims to enable them to develop their skills and turn their ideas into projects capable of growth in an environment that encourages creativity and innovation.
He emphasized that the wide participation reflects the growing spirit of entrepreneurship among Kuwaiti youth.
He added that the participating projects spanned sectors such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, fashion, and modern technologies, reflecting the diversity of interests of the new generation and their creation of solutions that serve the national economy and keep pace with global transformations in innovation. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment