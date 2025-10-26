Why The Bitcoin Stock-To-Flow Model Falls Short: Expert's Bitcoin Forecast Insight



The Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model suggests a potential peak price of $222,000 in this cycle, but critics warn of its limitations.

Institutional demand via ETFs and treasury holdings has established a strong price floor for Bitcoin, supporting levels above $100,000.

Analysts remain divided on Bitcoin's future, with some predicting a rise to $200,000 or even $500,000, while others warn of potential downturns. Macro factors like increased M2 money supply could fuel Bitcoin's rally, but industry leaders remain cautious about over-optimism.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's recent price movements and the ongoing debate among analysts highlight the complex factors influencing the cryptocurrency market. While some models and experts forecast significant gains, others urge caution, emphasizing the importance of demand and macroeconomic influences. As institutional interest continues to grow, the outlook for Bitcoin remains both optimistic and cautious, with market participants closely watching key indicators and macrotrends.Bitcoin Price Prediction Sparks Debate Among Investors

Despite the optimism surrounding Bitcoin's outlook, the widely referenced Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, which projects a peak of around $222,000 during this cycle, has come under scrutiny. André Dragosch, European head of research at investment firm Bitwise, emphasizes that the model does not account for demand-side factors and primarily relies on Bitcoin's halving events, which occur every four years and reduce the new supply of BTC.

This surge in institutional interest has created a solid price floor for Bitcoin, with prices remaining supportive above the $100,000 mark thanks to various investment vehicles like ETFs and ETPs. As the market matures, the debate continues about whether Bitcoin has peaked or if further upward momentum is imminent.

Actual BTC prices vs the implied price from the S2F model. Source: André Dragosch

In terms of future price targets, some analysts see Bitcoin reaching $200,000 by late 2025. Geoff Kendrick, from Standard Chartered, noted that recent sharp declines, like the October flash crash that dipped BTC below $104,000, could serve as buying opportunities, potentially driving prices higher.

Others, however, forecast a much more bullish scenario - predicting Bitcoin could hit $500,000 in 2026, driven primarily by the expansion of the M2 money supply, which indicates increased liquidity in the system. This influx of cash tends to flow into assets like Bitcoin, supporting higher valuations.

As M2 supply grows, liquidity tends to chase assets like cryptocurrencies, boosting their prices. Nonetheless, industry leaders like Tom Lee of FundStrat and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital remain cautious. Novogratz considers a $250,000 BTC price unlikely by 2025 without extraordinary events, while Lee warns that even with institutional adoption, Bitcoin could still experience a 50% correction.

Market Outlook Remains Uncertain Amid Institutional Growth

The ongoing debate underscores the volatility and unpredictability of the crypto markets. While some see the potential for significant gains, others highlight macroeconomic risks and the need for caution in an increasingly sophisticated trading environment. Investors are advised to navigate these waters carefully, considering both technical models and macroeconomic trends to inform their strategies.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.