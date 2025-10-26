Weekly Update On Azerbaijani Oil Prices

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani oil prices showed a decrease this week, with average values for Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent crude oil all dropping,reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, rose by $0.46 (0.72 percent) compared to last week, reaching $64.45 per barrel. During this period, the highest price for this oil was $67.84 per barrel, while the lowest stood at $61.83 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on an FOB basis at Turkiye's Ceyhan port was $62.51 per barrel, showing a decrease of $0.25 (0.4 percent) from the previous week. The maximum price for this oil grade during the week was $65.88 per barrel, with the minimum falling to $59.91 per barrel.

URALS crude oil averaged $51.33 per barrel, an increase of $1.05 (2.1 percent) from last week. The highest price for URALS oil this week was $54.52 per barrel, while the lowest price was $48.70 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.21 per barrel for the week, up by $0.78 (1.25 percent) from the previous week. The highest price for Dated Brent oil was $66.65 per barrel, and the lowest was $60.57 per barrel.