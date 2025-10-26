Top Halloween Events In Dubai 2025: Family Fun, Free Treats, And Spooky Experiences

Looking for the ultimate Halloween experiences in Dubai this year? From immersive carnivals and electrifying nightlife to family-friendly treats and spooky food adventures, the city is brimming with events that promise thrills for all ages. Whether you're hunting for costume contests, themed brunches, or eerie entertainment, our guide covers the must-visit Halloween hotspots across Dubai.

Check out The Enchanted Carnival

From October 31 to November 2, Dubai Mall's House of Hype transforms into a spellbinding playground for The Enchanted Carnival, a fully immersive Halloween celebration. Spanning over 100,000 square feet and featuring 18 themed worlds, the event blends art, technology, and performance for visitors of all ages. Guests can explore candy-filled districts, glowing installations, and live shows set to dynamic DJ beats, while those in costume can compete in a runway challenge with prizes up to Dh10,000. With potion labs, Halloween treats, and over 100 interactive experiences, The Enchanted Carnival promises a multi-sensory adventure unlike anything Dubai has seen before. General admission starts at Dh149, with events running daily from 1pm until closing.

Día de los Muertos Halloween celebration

Dubai's newest nightlife destination, NYSA by Zenon at Kempinski Central Avenue, is set to host an electrifying Halloween celebration on October 31 inspired by the vibrant Mexican festival Día de los Muertos. The venue will transform into a luxurious spectacle of marigold flowers, sugar skulls, and artistic decor, setting the tone for an immersive night of music and revelry. From 9.30pm onwards, guests can groove to Afro House and modern electronic beats from DJs Anjel, Zaheera, and Mario Papas, enhanced by a futuristic projection system that visualises DJ brainwaves in real time. Complementing the experience is a Mediterranean-Asian fusion menu featuring caviar, sushi, and exquisite sharing plates for a truly indulgent Halloween night.

Halloween fiesta at Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm is set to deliver a week-long Halloween extravaganza from October 27 to November 2, featuring themed events, brunches, and parties across its venues. At En Fuego, guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant Viva la Catrina celebrations, blending the spirit of Día de los Muertos with Dubai's flair for entertainment. The week kicks off with family-friendly dining, live shows, and contests, followed by a Thursday ladies' night inspired by traditional dapper skulls. Festivities peak with Latino Live's Halloween Fiesta and an immersive Saturday brunch where guests can win prizes - including a stay at Atlantis - for discovering the golden card. The celebrations wrap up with a Coco-inspired family day filled with themed décor, kids' activities, and Latin American cuisine, ensuring a Halloween experience for all ages.

Free Halloween treats for kids

This Halloween, Amorino is spreading sweetness with complimentary gelato for kids at its Souk Madinat Jumeirah store on October 31. Children trick-or-treating can enjoy a free artisanal gelato cone or cup, crafted in Amorino's signature rose shape and available in 22 delicious flavours - including a special vegan chocolate and mango blend for the occasion. Known for its authentic Italian craftsmanship, Amorino serves gelato made with natural, preservative-free ingredients, organic eggs, and farm-fresh milk. The offer is available all day for dine-in, making it a delightful Halloween stop for families.

Seven nights of spooky fun

From October 25 to 31, Flayva at Al Ghurair Centre transforms into a Halloween hotspot with Fright Bites - seven nights of spooky fun, themed food, and family entertainment. Visitors can explore eerie photo zones and indulge in Halloween-inspired dishes like Bloody Pho, Creepy Calamari, and the Monster Drink, crafted by Flayva's diverse food outlets. The week culminates on October 31 with a Trick-or-Treat Food Crawl from 4–8pm and a festive Costume Parade featuring prizes for best costumes and family groups. Adding to the excitement, cosplayers including Batman, Beetlejuice, and Maleficent will roam the venue for photos, while themed entertainment such as karaoke, DJ sets, and storytelling sessions keep the thrills going all week long.

Halloween quiz and movie night

Al Habtoor Polo Resort invites guests of all ages to celebrate Halloween in style with two spooktacular events combining fun, food, and festive thrills. On Thursday, October 30, Horse & Hound hosts a Spooky Quiz Night with Jono & Rich, where guests can test their knowledge of horror lore and compete for a one-night stay at the resort for the best costume. The celebrations continue on Friday, October 31, with a Halloween Family Movie Night at The Clubhouse, featuring an outdoor screening of Hotel Transylvania, pumpkin carving, a bouncy castle, and special goodies courtesy of Flying Tiger Copenhagen. With free entry for both events, Al Habtoor Polo Resort promises an unforgettable Halloween weekend filled with laughter, creativity, and spooky charm.