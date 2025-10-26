Unicorn Longevity Startup 600And1 Launches Ambitious Path To Decode And Bioengineer The Biology Of Aging

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 600and1, a pioneering unicorn biotechnology company, is stepping into the spotlight with a transformative mission: to extend both human lifespan and health-span by unlocking the untapped potential of mitochondria. With its innovative approach, the company aims to redefine the future of longevity and amount of healthy years we can add to our lifespan.

At the heart of this mission is Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz, the visionary triple doctor leading the cross-disciplinary team of 600and1. She is a neuroscientist with PhD degrees in Biomedical Engineering from the Einstein Medical Institute in Florida and a PhD in Neuroscience from London Metropolitan University, on top of her medical degree specializing in longevity science. Dr. Maciejewicz was also awarded a Certificate of Achievement from Stanford Medicine's

Genetics and Genomics program. She has completed advanced oncology-immunology programs at Harvard Medical School HMX and completed post-grad

Advances in Stem Cells Biology from prestigious Institute Pasteur in Paris. Dr. Maciejewicz brings an extraordinary multidisciplinary perspective to one of science's greatest frontiers. Her groundbreaking research identifies mitochondria as the“master switch” of life and death-placing them at the core of human aging, fragility and vitality.

Mitochondria: The Gateway to Human Longevity

Long recognized as the“powerhouses of the cell,” mitochondria supply the energy essential for every movement of complex life. Yet emerging science shows that their role extends far beyond energy production. Mitochondria regulate cell survival, manage oxidative stress, and influence pathways that control how we age. 600and1's research directly targets these mechanisms, with the goal of both extending lifespan and improving health-span-the years in which people live not only longer, but stronger and healthier.

“Longevity is not just about adding years to life-it's about adding life to years,” said a spokesperson for the company.“Our work focuses on ensuring that as people live longer, they also maintain health, vitality, independence, and resilience. By decoding and re-engineering the function of mitochondria, we are pushing toward breakthroughs that could redefine human aging.”

A Legacy Moonshot in Biotech Innovation

600and1 mission can be framed not merely as forward-thinking research with commercial aim, but as a legacy moonshot. By integrating advanced biomedical engineering, neuroscience, and medical expertise, the company is charting a bold path forward in longevity science. The potential impact is transformative. Success in this area could reduce the global burden of age-related disease, reshape healthcare systems, and empower individuals to live longer, more fulfilling lives. With science-driven solutions at its core, 600and1 is seeking to move longevity from an abstract idea into practical, life-changing reality.

Looking Ahead

Currently in its product research and development phase, 600and1 plans to expand collaborations with strategic investors and visionary collaborating partners. Its platform is designed to combine cutting-edge science with scalable, real-world applications-laying the foundation for therapies that could change the course of human history. As the field of longevity accelerates, 600and1 is positioning itself at the forefront of mitochondrial research. By bridging disciplines and pushing scientific boundaries, the company invites the world to join in its mission: transforming aging from a form of torture and inevitability into a challenge science can bioengineer.