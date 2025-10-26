403
India’s oil refiner studies effect of sanctions on Russian
(MENAFN) India’s largest oil refiner, Reliance Industries, is assessing how Western sanctions on Russian energy firms could affect its operations, stating it will adjust as needed while ensuring domestic energy security.
The company noted in a statement that it is “currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements,” for both its crude imports and refined product exports to Europe. Reliance emphasized it would adhere to guidance from the Indian government to remain consistent with national “energy security” objectives.
This review follows reports that buyers in India may reduce or pause Russian crude imports after the US, EU, and UK imposed fresh sanctions on major Russian oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil. Reliance has maintained a ten-year agreement to purchase nearly 500,000 barrels of crude per day from Rosneft and has emerged as India’s top importer of Russian oil this year by volume. Rosneft also holds a 49% stake in Nayara Energy, which runs the Vadinar refinery in western India’s Gujarat state.
The refiner added that it would adapt its operations to comply with new regulations and navigate shifting market conditions, “while maintaining the relationships with its suppliers.”
Reports suggest that Reliance and other Indian refiners are reviewing their Russian oil supply agreements to ensure no barrels are sourced directly from Rosneft or Lukoil following the latest sanctions. In August, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on India, criticizing the country for buying Russian oil and arguing the trade was aiding Moscow in prolonging the Ukraine conflict.
