Villagers Struggle with Rotten Crops in Sudan
(MENAFN) In a remote region of Sudan, it is nearly possible to forget that a brutal civil war is raging across the country. Draped in vibrant attire and sporting plastic sandals, women in the Jebel Marra mountains begin each day atop donkeys, accompanied by their children, as they head to the fields.
Benefiting from a climate reminiscent of the Mediterranean and fertile soil, they cultivate crops such as peanuts, oranges, apples, and strawberries—uncommon produce for a nation now enduring one of the globe’s most severe hunger crises.
Prior to the conflict, Jebel Marra’s organically grown oranges were celebrated nationwide for their exceptional juiciness.
This mountainous region, situated in western Darfur, is characterized by verdant peaks, particularly striking during the rainy season. Yet, the situation elsewhere in Sudan remains perilous.
Due to over two-and-a-half years of conflict that has devastated agricultural production, nearly 25 million people—roughly half the population—are facing extreme food shortages, with more than 600,000 experiencing famine, according to the UN.
However, in the fertile highlands of Jebel Marra, the challenge is not food production but distribution.
“We almost sell them for free and sometimes get rid of them on the way [to market], because they get rotten,” explains Hafiz Ali, an orange vendor in Golo town, located at the heart of Central Darfur’s mountains.
