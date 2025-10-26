403
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold talks on truce in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Afghan and Pakistani officials are set to meet in Istanbul on Saturday to address escalating security concerns and finalize a durable ceasefire along their shared border, following a recent surge in violent clashes. The confrontations, which erupted two weeks ago after explosions in central Kabul, left dozens dead, including civilians. The Taliban government attributed the attacks to Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to carry out retaliatory operations against armed groups on Afghan soil.
In response to the violence, Pakistan executed what it described as “precision strikes” targeting militant positions, while Afghanistan condemned the incursions. Initial efforts to halt the fighting included a 48-hour ceasefire, which collapsed after two days amid mutual accusations of violations. A second truce, brokered in Doha with mediation from Qatar and Turkey, has largely held, though details remain limited.
The Istanbul discussions are expected to focus on concrete “mechanisms” to maintain border stability, following agreements reached in Doha. The Afghan delegation, led by Deputy Interior Minister Haji Najib, departed for Turkey on Friday, while Pakistan has not disclosed its negotiators. The Taliban aim to safeguard Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, whereas Islamabad emphasizes addressing “the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan,” according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.
Security tensions have long strained bilateral relations. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harboring groups it labels terrorist—particularly the Pakistani Taliban—claims that Kabul denies. Islamabad has demanded that the Taliban assert control over fighters operating on Afghan territory, a key point expected to be addressed in the Istanbul talks. Analysts suggest that proposed mechanisms may include intelligence sharing, allowing Pakistan to provide coordinates of suspected militant positions for Afghan authorities to act upon instead of Pakistan conducting unilateral strikes.
However, experts caution that such technical arrangements may not fully resolve the deeper causes of recurring violence. Previously, Pakistan had been a major backer of the Taliban, seeking strategic influence in Afghanistan. The recent escalation coincided with a historic visit by the Taliban foreign minister to India, intensifying regional sensitivities. Turkey, while refraining from disclosing specific details, reaffirmed its commitment to support measures to strengthen peace and stability in the region.
